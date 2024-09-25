A widespread rainfall warning for Toronto and the GTA was lifted on Wednesday morning following periods of heavy rain overnight.

Environment Canada issued the weather alert on Tuesday ahead of a strong system that forecasters cautioned could bring up to 50 millimetres of rain to certain areas.

Special weather statements were also issued for areas such as Hamilton, Barrie-Collingwood-Hillsdale, and Windsor, among other regions. Those alerts have since been lifted.

The wet weather subsided early on Wednesday, but there is a risk of scattered thunderstorms for Toronto and parts of the GTA this afternoon that could lead to an additional 2-5 mm accumulated when it’s all said and done.

A return to sunshine will be delayed until Thursday when Toronto is forecasted to have a daytime high of 22 C and a mix of sun and clouds. It will cool down on Friday with a high of 20 C and a mix of sun and clouds in Toronto.

For details on your extended forecast and to sign up for the CityNews Weather Guarantee, click here.