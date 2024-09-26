Canada and allies call for immediate 21-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel

Lebanon
Canada has issued a joint statement with its allies calling for "an immediate 21 day ceasefire across the Lebanon-Israel border," citing an "unacceptable risk of a broader regional escalation." A man stands on top of a damaged car at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Saksakieh, south Lebanon, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mohammed Zaatari

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 26, 2024 9:24 am.

Last Updated September 26, 2024 9:49 am.

Canada has issued a joint statement with its allies calling for “an immediate 21-day ceasefire across the Lebanon-Israel border,” citing an “unacceptable risk of a broader regional escalation.”

The statement, issued along with the United States, Australia, European Union, United Arab Emirates and eight other countries, calls on the governments of Lebanon and Israel and all parties involved to endorse the temporary ceasefire and “give a real chance to a diplomatic settlement.”

“The situation between Lebanon and Israel since Oct. 8, 2023, is intolerable and presents an unacceptable risk of a broader regional escalation. This is in nobody’s interest, neither of the people of Israel nor of the people of Lebanon,” the statement reads in part.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the cease-fire plan put forward was only a proposal and that the prime minister, who was flying to the United States, has not responded to it.

The call comes as the Lebanese government says an Israeli airstrike killed at least 20 people today, adding to the more than 630 people killed since Monday, as Israel threatens to launch a ground invasion into the country.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly has said at least two Canadians are among those killed in the escalating violence in Lebanon.

The joint statement also calls on Israel and Hamas to accept a ceasefire proposal in Gaza, with all 12 countries saying they are prepared to fully support all diplomatic efforts to “end the crisis altogether.”

“We are then prepared to fully support all diplomatic efforts to conclude an agreement between Lebanon and Israel within this period, building on the efforts over the last months.”

Hezbollah has not yet responded to the proposal but has insisted it would halt its strikes only if there is a ceasefire in Gaza, where Israel has been battling Hamas for nearly a year.

For months, Joly has been urging Canadians still in Lebanon to leave while commercial flights are still available, noting they’re the simplest and safest ways to get out right now.

With files from Lucas Casaletto of CityNews Toronto

Top Stories

Drugs, gun use top crime concerns in 4 major cities across Canada: CityNews poll
Drugs, gun use top crime concerns in 4 major cities across Canada: CityNews poll

One in five people on average believe crime and policing are top issues facing their city in Toronto, Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary, according to a new poll. The poll, conducted by Maru Public Opinion...

4m ago

How Doug Ford's Highway 401 tunnel pitch could live in the shadow of Boston's 'Big Dig'
How Doug Ford's Highway 401 tunnel pitch could live in the shadow of Boston's 'Big Dig'

In an announcement on Sept. 25, Ontario Premier Doug Ford says a feasibility study for building a tunnel under Highway 401 will be conducted.

59m ago

Toronto police believe man wanted in 2022 double homicide is in GTA
Toronto police believe man wanted in 2022 double homicide is in GTA

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said a man linked to a double shooting homicide in Etobicoke in early 2022 remains wanted and could be residing in the GTA. On Jan. 3, 2022, investigators were notified...

1h ago

'Life is hard': Living under a 29-year boil-water advisory in an Ontario First Nation
'Life is hard': Living under a 29-year boil-water advisory in an Ontario First Nation

Every other day, Derek Moonias drives 15 minutes to the airport in Neskantaga First Nation and fills his pickup truck with cases of bottled water flown in on the dime of the federal government. The...

58m ago

