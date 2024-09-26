Canada has issued a joint statement with its allies calling for “an immediate 21-day ceasefire across the Lebanon-Israel border,” citing an “unacceptable risk of a broader regional escalation.”

The statement, issued along with the United States, Australia, European Union, United Arab Emirates and eight other countries, calls on the governments of Lebanon and Israel and all parties involved to endorse the temporary ceasefire and “give a real chance to a diplomatic settlement.”

“The situation between Lebanon and Israel since Oct. 8, 2023, is intolerable and presents an unacceptable risk of a broader regional escalation. This is in nobody’s interest, neither of the people of Israel nor of the people of Lebanon,” the statement reads in part.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the cease-fire plan put forward was only a proposal and that the prime minister, who was flying to the United States, has not responded to it.

The call comes as the Lebanese government says an Israeli airstrike killed at least 20 people today, adding to the more than 630 people killed since Monday, as Israel threatens to launch a ground invasion into the country.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly has said at least two Canadians are among those killed in the escalating violence in Lebanon.

The joint statement also calls on Israel and Hamas to accept a ceasefire proposal in Gaza, with all 12 countries saying they are prepared to fully support all diplomatic efforts to “end the crisis altogether.”

“We are then prepared to fully support all diplomatic efforts to conclude an agreement between Lebanon and Israel within this period, building on the efforts over the last months.”

Hezbollah has not yet responded to the proposal but has insisted it would halt its strikes only if there is a ceasefire in Gaza, where Israel has been battling Hamas for nearly a year.

For months, Joly has been urging Canadians still in Lebanon to leave while commercial flights are still available, noting they’re the simplest and safest ways to get out right now.

With files from Lucas Casaletto of CityNews Toronto