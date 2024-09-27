Police search for man in separate unprovoked attacks in Mississauga

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with two unprovoked attacks in a Mississauga park.

Peel police say just before 1 p.m. on Sept. 19, a 73-year-old man was walking in the area of Applewood Hills Park near Bloor Street and Dixie Road when a man came up behind him and allegedly struck him with a weapon before fleeing the area.

Then on Sept. 27, a 77-year-old man was walking in the same area around 12:30 p.m. when a man came up behind him and allegedly struck him with a weapon before fleeing the scene.

Both men were treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect in the first attack is described as a White male with a fair complexion, 25-35 years of age, six feet with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a black T-shirt, dark grey pants, and black running shoes.

The suspect in the second attack is described as a White male, 30-35 years of age, five-foot-eight with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured T-shirt and jean shorts.

Police believe the same person is responsible for both attacks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.