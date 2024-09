Sarah McLachlan and Tom Cochrane are the latest musicians to join the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.

They were inducted during a ceremony at Massey Hall in Toronto on Saturday.

Quebec singer Diane Tell and Blue Rodeo’s Greg Keelor and Jim Cuddy were also among the inductees this year.

Here are some photos from the ceremony:

Sarah McLachlan sits during applause before being inducted at the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Ceremony at Massey Hall in Toronto, on Saturday, September 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

Sarah McLachlan gives a speech at the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Ceremony at Massey Hall in Toronto, on Saturday, September 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

Sarah McLachlan performs with Nelly Furtado at the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Massey Hall in Toronto, on Saturday, September 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

Sarah McLachlan, right, hugs Nelly Furtado at the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Massey Hall in Toronto, on Saturday, September 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

Tom Cochrane gives an award speech at the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Massey Hall in Toronto, on Saturday, September 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

Tom Cochrane performs with others at the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Massey Hall in Toronto, on Saturday, September 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

Sam Roberts, left, thanks Tom Cochrane after doing a tribute performance at the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Massey Hall in Toronto, on Saturday, September 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

Tom Cochrane embraces Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts while they perform together at the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Massey Hall in Toronto, on Saturday, September 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

Tom Cochrane accepts his award at the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Massey Hall in Toronto, on Saturday, September 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

Diane Tell pauses after accepting her award at the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Massey Hall in Toronto, on Saturday, September 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

Diane Tell performs at the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Massey Hall in Toronto, on Saturday, September 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

Diane Tell accepts her award at the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Massey Hall in Toronto, on Saturday, September 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

Jim Cuddy gives an acceptance speech at the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Massey Hall in Toronto, on Saturday, September 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

Jim Cuddy and Greg Keelor of Blue Rodeo perform together at the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Massey Hall in Toronto, on Saturday, September 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

Ron MacLean, left, announces Greg Keelor and Jim Cuddy of Blue Rodeo at the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Massey Hall in Toronto, on Saturday, September 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White