Epic Games sues Google and Samsung over phone settings, accusing them of violating antitrust laws

FILE - The Google building is seen in New York, Feb. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

By Sarah Parvini, The Associated Press

Posted September 30, 2024 2:10 pm.

Last Updated September 30, 2024 2:43 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Video game maker Epic Games sued Google and Samsung on Monday, accusing the tech companies of coordinating to block third-party competition in application distribution on Samsung devices.

At issue is Samsung’s “Auto Blocker” feature, which only allows for apps from authorized sources, such as the Samsung Galaxy Store or Google Play Store, to be installed. The feature is turned on by default but can be changed in a phone’s settings. The tool prevents the installation of applications from unauthorized sources and blocks “malicious activity,” according to Samsung.

In a lawsuit filed in San Francisco federal court — Epic’s second against Google — the company said Auto Blocker “is virtually guaranteed to entrench Google’s dominance over Android app distribution.” Epic, developer of the popular game “Fortnite,” filed the suit to prevent Google from “negating the long overdue promise of competition in the Android App Distribution Market,” according to the complaint.

“Allowing this coordinated illegal anti-competitive dealing to proceed hurts developers and consumers and undermines both the jury’s verdict and regulatory and legislative progress around the world,” Epic Games said in a post on its website.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Samsung said it “actively fosters market competition, enhances consumer choice, and conducts its operations fairly.”

“The features integrated into our devices are designed in accordance with Samsung’s core principles of security, privacy, and user control, and we remain fully committed to safeguarding users’ personal data. Users have the choice to disable Auto Blocker at any time,” Samsung said, adding that it plans to “vigorously contest Epic Game’s baseless claims.”

Epic launched its Epic Games Store on iPhones in the European Union and on Android devices worldwide in August. The company claims that it now takes “an exceptionally onerous 21-step process” to download a third-party app outside of the Google Play Store or the Samsung Galaxy Store. But a support page on Epic’s website shows a four-step process to remove the Auto Blocker setting.

Epic won its first antitrust lawsuit against Google in December after a jury found that Google’s Android app store had been protected by anti-competitive barriers that damaged smartphone consumers and software developers.

The game maker says the “Auto Blocker” feature was intentionally crafted in coordination with Google to preemptively undermine the jury’s verdict in that case.

“Literally no store can compete with the incumbents when disadvantaged in this way,” Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney said on X. “To have true competition, all reputable stores and apps must be free to compete on a level playing field.”

Sarah Parvini, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Vast majority of residents want to keep Canada's door open for immigrants: CityNews poll
Vast majority of residents want to keep Canada's door open for immigrants: CityNews poll

The vast majority of residents across four major cities in Canada say they want to keep the door open for immigrants to enter the country, according to a new poll. However, the poll, conducted by Maru...

5h ago

Rock band Oasis coming to Toronto as part of 2025 North American reunion tour
Rock band Oasis coming to Toronto as part of 2025 North American reunion tour

Oasis is coming to Toronto, after all. The English rock band, composed of brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher, will bring their highly anticipated 2025 tour to Canada, specifically to Toronto, on Aug....

5h ago

Suspects sought after police officers allegedly spat on, assaulted during Toronto demonstrations
Suspects sought after police officers allegedly spat on, assaulted during Toronto demonstrations

Police have identified two outstanding suspects and released a photo of a third after they allegedly spat on and assaulted officers during rowdy demonstrations in Toronto. Investigators say demonstrators...

1h ago

Man fatally shot in North York, police investigating
Man fatally shot in North York, police investigating

A man was shot and killed in North York on Monday morning. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said officers responded to the Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue area just before 7:30 a.m. One male victim...

4h ago

Top Stories

Vast majority of residents want to keep Canada's door open for immigrants: CityNews poll
Vast majority of residents want to keep Canada's door open for immigrants: CityNews poll

The vast majority of residents across four major cities in Canada say they want to keep the door open for immigrants to enter the country, according to a new poll. However, the poll, conducted by Maru...

5h ago

Rock band Oasis coming to Toronto as part of 2025 North American reunion tour
Rock band Oasis coming to Toronto as part of 2025 North American reunion tour

Oasis is coming to Toronto, after all. The English rock band, composed of brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher, will bring their highly anticipated 2025 tour to Canada, specifically to Toronto, on Aug....

5h ago

Suspects sought after police officers allegedly spat on, assaulted during Toronto demonstrations
Suspects sought after police officers allegedly spat on, assaulted during Toronto demonstrations

Police have identified two outstanding suspects and released a photo of a third after they allegedly spat on and assaulted officers during rowdy demonstrations in Toronto. Investigators say demonstrators...

1h ago

Man fatally shot in North York, police investigating
Man fatally shot in North York, police investigating

A man was shot and killed in North York on Monday morning. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said officers responded to the Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue area just before 7:30 a.m. One male victim...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

0:39
Woman dead after east-end stabbing, man arrested: Toronto police
Woman dead after east-end stabbing, man arrested: Toronto police

A woman has been fatally stabbed inside an east-end Toronto home and a man has been arrested, police officers say.

15h ago

3:11
That's all for the Blue Jays this year
That's all for the Blue Jays this year

The Toronto Blue Jays played their last game at the Rogers Centre for the 2024 MLB season. David Zura gathers reactions from fans outside the stadium.

20h ago

1:46
Cool temperatures coming to the GTA mid-week
Cool temperatures coming to the GTA mid-week

Carl Lam has more on the cooldown the Greater Toronto Area is expected to see during the week.

20h ago

1:19
Halloween fun fair brings displays, rides and vendors to Etobicoke mall
Halloween fun fair brings displays, rides and vendors to Etobicoke mall

Sherway Gardens has kicked off its Halloween celebrations. An outdoor fun fair, pumpkin sculptures and a nighttime light display are some of what you can find at 'Pumpkinville.' Tickets are required for entry.

20h ago

2:06
Cloudy conditions to end the weekend
Cloudy conditions to end the weekend

Mostly cloudy with the slight chance of rain showers for Sunday as the remnants of Hurricane Helene continue to impact southern Ontario.
More Videos