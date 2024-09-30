Suspects sought after police officers allegedly spat on, assaulted during Toronto demonstrations

An unidentified suspect being sought for assaulting a Toronto Police officer. Toronto Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted September 30, 2024 2:19 pm.

Police have identified two outstanding suspects and released a photo of a third after they allegedly spat on and assaulted officers during rowdy demonstrations in Toronto.

Investigators say demonstrators were protesting outside an event being held at Meridian Hall in the Yonge Street and Front Street East area at around 6 p.m. on Sept. 11 when the group attempted to enter the building and were removed by officers.

A scuffle ensued and a 45-year-old woman was arrested at the scene for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Things remained heated, and police say demonstrators became increasingly confrontational with officers who were dealing with crowd control.

One suspect allegedly spat at an officer. He’s since been identified as Deijaumar Clarke, 32, of Toronto. Clarke is wanted on a charge of assault peace officer.

Deijaumar Clarke, 32, of Toronto, is wanted for assaulting an officer. Toronto Police.

A second suspect is accused of striking an officer during the same incident. Her identity remains unknown. Police released her photo on Monday, hoping for help identifying her.

An unidentified suspect in an assault on police investigation. Toronto Police

Police say the group then attended 51 Division at Parliament Street and Front Street East and again became combative, leading to two people being arrested.

A third person, who remains at large, allegedly spat on an officer.

She’s been identified as Ghadir Mokahal, 25, of Toronto. Mokahal is also wanted on a charge of assault peace officer.

Ghadir Mokahal, 25, of Toronto, is wanted for assaulting a police officer at a demonstration. Toronto Police

Toronto police say two officers suffered minor injuries during the scuffles.

