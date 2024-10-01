Defence set to lay out case in Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard’s sexual assault trial

Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard arrives at court in Toronto on Oct. 6, 2022
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard arrives at court in Toronto on Oct. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul

By The Canadian Press

(Editor’s Note: Some of the details in this report are graphic and may be disturbing to some readers)

Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard’s sexual assault trial is set to resume in a northeastern Ontario court on Tuesday, with the defence expected to lay out its case.

The complainant who accuses Hoggard of raping her after a concert eight years ago finished her testimony on Friday.

The woman, whose name is protected by a publication ban, says the Hedley singer choked, slapped and urinated on her during the alleged assault in Kirkland Lake, Ont.

Hoggard pleaded not guilty at the beginning of the trial taking place in the nearby community of Haileybury.

His defence counsel repeatedly accused the complainant of fabricating her story during a laboured three-day cross-examination last week.

Lawyer Megan Savard is expected to lay out the defence’s case.

