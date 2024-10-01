Raptors showcase return of classic purple jerseys in new video

The Toronto Raptors are bringing back a classic look for their 30th anniversary season.

In a video shared on social media, the team showcased players past and present wearing the uniforms made famous during the team’s early years.

The new “Purple Fever” collection features black and white stripes on the side and red and white lettering in an arch across the chest. The jerseys are available for sale on the team’s website, but the Raptors have not announced when they will appear in games this season.

The announcement is part of the club’s ongoing celebration of its 30th anniversary this season.

Last week, the Raptors announced that Vince Carter will have his No. 15 retired in November. Carter, the club’s first true superstar, famously wore the purple uniform during his Slam Dunk Contest performance in 2000.