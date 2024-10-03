‘Old approach isn’t working’: Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown pushes for involuntary treatment for severe addiction

Mayor Patrick Brown, Deputy Mayor Harkirat Singh and Regional Councillor Rowena Santos urge the provincial government to implement compassionate intervention programs. Credit: City of Brampton​

By Michael Talbot

Posted October 3, 2024 8:54 pm.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown is calling on the province to allow involuntary treatment for residents of Peel with severe addictions, brain injuries and mental illness.

“By prioritizing timely interventions we can reduce harm, promote recovery and foster a healthier, more resilient community where everyone has an opportunity to rebuild their lives with dignity,” Brown said at a news conference on Thursday.

“The same old approach isn’t working. I don’t want to hear about hundreds more overdose fatalities,” he added.

Brown is calling on the province to green light a pilot project that a City of Brampton release said would offer a “compassionate and necessary solution” to burgeoning addiction and mental health issues.

“The City urges the provincial government to introduce compassionate intervention programs for individuals unable to seek care due to the severity of their conditions, connecting them with the essential services they require,” the City’s release reads.

The release says the program would empower first responders to place a person in a psychiatric facility “if a doctor deems it necessary for their health and safety, as well as the safety of others.”

“This approach ensures individuals with severe mental health, addictions and acquired brain injuries are connected to the care and services they desperately need while balancing dignity and community safety.”

In order for involuntary treatment to be approved, the province’s Mental Health Act would have to be changed.

CityNews has reached out to the Canadian Civil Liberties Association and is awaiting a response on Brampton’s request.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, meanwhile, has ordered the closure of supervised drug consumption sites that are near schools and daycares, and lashed out at the federal government recently for its controversial safer supply program.

In August, Ford called the federal government “the biggest drug dealer in the entire country.”

Ford has touted treatment as a better option and his government has committed $387 million to open 19 new Homelessness and Addiction Recovery Treatment (HART) Hubs.

The Toronto Board of Health denounced the province’s plans to close five supervised consumption sites across the city, saying it will lead to more drug deaths and public drug use while putting a greater strain on emergency services as they race to more overdose calls.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 charged, including 15-year-old, after Toronto police officer shot near Yonge and Eglinton
3 charged, including 15-year-old, after Toronto police officer shot near Yonge and Eglinton

Three people, including a 15-year-old, are facing a combined two dozen charges after a Toronto police officer was shot during a robbery investigation Wednesday afternoon. Police Chief Myron Demkiw...

1h ago

Sisters say tickets to Taylor Swift's Toronto concert stolen from online account
Sisters say tickets to Taylor Swift's Toronto concert stolen from online account

It was a swift kick in the behind for one diehard Taylor Swift fan after her coveted tickets to one of the pop sensation's sold-out Toronto shows were stolen from her online Ticketmaster account. Alicia...

1h ago

Boy, 13, charged with first-degree murder in man's fatal stabbing
Boy, 13, charged with first-degree murder in man's fatal stabbing

A 13-year-old boy is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of a 54-year-old man. Toronto Police officers were called to the Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue West area on Tuesday,...

1h ago

Official confirms an Ontario child died of rabies after bat exposure
Official confirms an Ontario child died of rabies after bat exposure

An Ontario health official says a child has died of rabies after being exposed to a bat in the northern part of the province.  Dr. Malcolm Lock, acting medical officer of health for the Haldimand-Norfolk...

5h ago

Top Stories

3 charged, including 15-year-old, after Toronto police officer shot near Yonge and Eglinton
3 charged, including 15-year-old, after Toronto police officer shot near Yonge and Eglinton

Three people, including a 15-year-old, are facing a combined two dozen charges after a Toronto police officer was shot during a robbery investigation Wednesday afternoon. Police Chief Myron Demkiw...

1h ago

Sisters say tickets to Taylor Swift's Toronto concert stolen from online account
Sisters say tickets to Taylor Swift's Toronto concert stolen from online account

It was a swift kick in the behind for one diehard Taylor Swift fan after her coveted tickets to one of the pop sensation's sold-out Toronto shows were stolen from her online Ticketmaster account. Alicia...

1h ago

Boy, 13, charged with first-degree murder in man's fatal stabbing
Boy, 13, charged with first-degree murder in man's fatal stabbing

A 13-year-old boy is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of a 54-year-old man. Toronto Police officers were called to the Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue West area on Tuesday,...

1h ago

Official confirms an Ontario child died of rabies after bat exposure
Official confirms an Ontario child died of rabies after bat exposure

An Ontario health official says a child has died of rabies after being exposed to a bat in the northern part of the province.  Dr. Malcolm Lock, acting medical officer of health for the Haldimand-Norfolk...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

3:11
Man accused of shooting Toronto police officer was out on bail
Man accused of shooting Toronto police officer was out on bail

Three people have been arrested including a minor after a Toronto police officer was shot during a robbery investigation. Shauna Hunt reports the alleged shooter was out on bail.

2h ago

2:35
Parking in the Beaches just got worse for some
Parking in the Beaches just got worse for some

Finding a parking spot in Toronto’s Beaches community was never an easy task, especially for those who call it home. Now, some residents say it’s become near impossible.

8h ago

2:42
Toronto officer recovering at Sunnybrook hospital after shooting
Toronto officer recovering at Sunnybrook hospital after shooting

A Toronto Police Service officer is recovering at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre after he was shot, prompting renewed calls for action and support. Nick Westoll reports.

21h ago

2:07
Toronto police officer shot while investigating stopped vehicle in midtown
Toronto police officer shot while investigating stopped vehicle in midtown

A Toronto police officer is in hospital after being shot during a vehicle stop near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

21h ago

2:49
Jays make major changes after disappointing season
Jays make major changes after disappointing season

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn with an update on who the Blue Jays' have let go after a disappointing season and what the teams President and GM said at their season ending availabilities.

More Videos