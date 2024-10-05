2 people killed in Old Montreal fire, 40 people evacuated

Old Montreal fire scene day after on Notre-Dame east. Oct. 5, 2024. (Erin Seize, CityNews)

By News Staff

Posted October 5, 2024 12:55 pm.

Last Updated October 5, 2024 3:16 pm.

Officials have completed scouring the rubble, and they say nobody is unaccounted for, after the Old Montreal fire that’s claimed the lives of two people and has a third in critical condition in hospital.

The suspicious fire that broke out in the early hours of Friday morning — around 2:40 a.m. — was brought under control between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Saturday, Montreal’s Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal (SIM) announced.

The blaze is now being considered a “crime scene,” says Alain Vaillancourt, the Montreal executive committee member responsible for public security.

“It’s been handed over to our investigators at the SPVM,” Vaillancourt told reporters Saturday afternoon. “All the resources are on the case to find out the person who set fire to the building.

“I want to reassure everyone that we are doing everything possible to find (who) started the fire and ultimately is responsible for the two deaths.”

The century-old, three-storey building on Notre-Dame Street East, near Bonsecours Street, is owned by Emile Benamour, the same owner of the the heritage building that caught fire and killed seven in March 2023.

‘Traumatized’: Photographer who captured deadly Old Montreal fire uncertain if woman in distress survived

Quebec Public Security Minister François Bonnardel has put in a request for both deadly fires to be combined within the same coroner’s inquest.

“So we will see in the next weeks, in the next days, if it’s possible to combine these two inquiries concerning these two tragedies,” Bonnardel said.

“It’s going to be more rapid to have a conclusion concerning these two events.”

On Saturday morning, some 15 firefighters were still on the scene of the blaze. “They’re doing checks of the entire burned building, and if ever there are small fires to put out, they’ll put them out, and they’re securing the premises,” said SIM spokesperson George Bele.

The fire claimed two lives, confirmed Montreal police (SPVM), which is in charge of the investigation.

The bodies were recovered from the rubble on Friday evening, the SPVM said. The identity and gender of the victims are unknown and the investigation is continuing, said Manuel Couture, spokesperson for the police force.

Several people escaped unharmed from the building, which houses a restaurant on the first floor and a 19-room hotel on the second and third floors. The Red Cross was on the scene to offer assistance.

Robert Beauchamp, a communications volunteer with the Red Cross, said Saturday morning that 16 people had been evacuated from the building where the fire broke out, at 400 Notre-Dame Street East. A further 22 families were evacuated from 430 Notre-Dame Est.

The mayor of Montreal, Valérie Plante, was sorry to see history repeat itself with the same owner, more than a year after the Place D’Youville fire.

“It’s a situation that we find absolutely deplorable, that we would never wish to have happen twice in two years,” she said at a press briefing on Friday afternoon.

With files from La Presse Canadienne

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Veteran Toronto police officer charged in alleged alcohol theft
Veteran Toronto police officer charged in alleged alcohol theft

An 18-year member of the Toronto police force is facing a theft charge. Investigators say just before 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 4 a man entered a store, took three bottles of alcohol and left the store without...

2h ago

Tropical Storm Milton has formed in the Gulf of Mexico, could intensify into a hurricane threatening Florida
Tropical Storm Milton has formed in the Gulf of Mexico, could intensify into a hurricane threatening Florida

A storm system that was brewing in the Gulf of Mexico earlier Saturday has strengthened into Tropical Storm Milton, with forecasters warning it could intensify into a hurricane headed to Florida next week. Tropical...

1h ago

'Oct. 7 changed us': Palestinian Canadians with family in Gaza mark a year of war
'Oct. 7 changed us': Palestinian Canadians with family in Gaza mark a year of war

Fedaa Nassar says any time she has heard the phone ring in the last year, she becomes overwhelmed with anxiety. "I hate phone calls now," says the 34-year-old lab technician at an Ottawa-area hospital. It's...

7h ago

Israel expands its bombardment in Lebanon as tens of thousands flee
Israel expands its bombardment in Lebanon as tens of thousands flee

Israel expanded its bombardment in Lebanon on Saturday, hitting Beirut’s southern suburbs with a dozen airstrikes and striking a Palestinian refugee camp deep in the north for the first time as it targeted...

1h ago

Top Stories

Veteran Toronto police officer charged in alleged alcohol theft
Veteran Toronto police officer charged in alleged alcohol theft

An 18-year member of the Toronto police force is facing a theft charge. Investigators say just before 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 4 a man entered a store, took three bottles of alcohol and left the store without...

2h ago

Tropical Storm Milton has formed in the Gulf of Mexico, could intensify into a hurricane threatening Florida
Tropical Storm Milton has formed in the Gulf of Mexico, could intensify into a hurricane threatening Florida

A storm system that was brewing in the Gulf of Mexico earlier Saturday has strengthened into Tropical Storm Milton, with forecasters warning it could intensify into a hurricane headed to Florida next week. Tropical...

1h ago

'Oct. 7 changed us': Palestinian Canadians with family in Gaza mark a year of war
'Oct. 7 changed us': Palestinian Canadians with family in Gaza mark a year of war

Fedaa Nassar says any time she has heard the phone ring in the last year, she becomes overwhelmed with anxiety. "I hate phone calls now," says the 34-year-old lab technician at an Ottawa-area hospital. It's...

7h ago

Israel expands its bombardment in Lebanon as tens of thousands flee
Israel expands its bombardment in Lebanon as tens of thousands flee

Israel expanded its bombardment in Lebanon on Saturday, hitting Beirut’s southern suburbs with a dozen airstrikes and striking a Palestinian refugee camp deep in the north for the first time as it targeted...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
Toronto woman arrested after 3 homicides
Toronto woman arrested after 3 homicides

A 30 year old Toronto woman has been arrested following 3 homicides in the span of 3 days. As Jazan Grewal reports, two of the murders were randomly targeted.

17h ago

2:14
CUPE rolls Trojan horse to Ontario legislature
CUPE rolls Trojan horse to Ontario legislature

The union says it's opposed to some changes in the province's healthcare delivery model and tells David Zura the horse will continue on a tour across Ontario.

21h ago

2:46
Traffic and safety planning for Nuit Blanche
Traffic and safety planning for Nuit Blanche

Road closures and TTC diversions will be in effect as the city prepares for Nuit Blanche on Saturday. Dilshad Burman with the plans and preparation in place for the all night art fest.
2:55
Fall feelings sweet GTA despite balmy weather
Fall feelings sweet GTA despite balmy weather

A pair of businesses serving feel-good autumn memories say this season is off to another strong start as the love of all things fall continues its rise locally and abroad. David Zura explains.

3:11
Man accused of shooting Toronto police officer was out on bail
Man accused of shooting Toronto police officer was out on bail

Three people have been arrested including a minor after a Toronto police officer was shot during a robbery investigation. Shauna Hunt reports the alleged shooter was out on bail.

More Videos