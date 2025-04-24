The Beer Store to close select Toronto locations citing ‘marketplace shifts’

The Beer Store in downtown Kingston, Ontario on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 24, 2025 7:42 am.

Last Updated April 24, 2025 7:43 am.

The Beer Store is closing down some locations in Ontario, including two in Toronto, due to “marketplace shifts.”

The Ontario alcohol retailer confirmed on Thursday that as of June 15, 2025, stores in Ottawa (2144 Carling Avenue), Toronto (761 Queen Street West), East York (1270 Woodbine Avenue) and Vaughan (7676 Islington Avenue West) will shut down.

The Beer Store located at 250 Bruce Street in Sault Ste. Marie will also close and transform to a distribution warehouse.

Ozzie Ahmed, The Beer Store’s Vice President of Retail, said the privately owned chain takes pride in serving its customers “with the best service possible.”

“However, as the marketplace shifts, we must adapt our business model to ensure we continue to meet the needs of our customers. We are closely monitoring the performance of each store and at times may need to make the challenging decision to close select stores,” Ahmed said through a press release.

“While we acknowledge that closures can be disappointing for our loyal customers and the dedicated employees who work in these stores, every decision we make is rooted in our commitment to being a sustainable business and ensure we can continue serving customers for many years to come. Throughout this process, we remain committed to treating our employees with respect, supporting them through transitions, and recognizing their contributions to our business.”

The Beer Store was established in 1927 as Brewers Retail Inc. For years, it dominated Ontario’s beer retail scene, controlling nearly 80 per cent of the market.

More recently, The Beer Store expanded its product lineup to include snacks and energy drinks.

Top Stories

Paramedics responding to incident at Toronto Pearson, police on scene

First responders have been called to Toronto Pearson International Airport following an unknown incident. Toronto Paramedics tell CityNews they arrived at the airport at 7 a.m. on Thursday. They did...

breaking

0m ago

Woman, 84, 'fighting for her life' after being assaulted following Ajax crash

An 84-year-old woman is "fighting for her life" after she was violently assaulted following a crash in Ajax on Wednesday. Provincial police say between 10:45 a.m. and 11 a.m., two vehicles were involved...

14h ago

1 man seriously injured, 1 in custody after stabbing in Mississauga

One person is in custody after a man was stabbed at a townhouse complex in Mississauga on Wednesday. Peel police say they were called to 7475 Goreway Drive for reports that someone had been stabbed. Police...

7h ago

Trump says Canada would 'cease to exist' without U.S., floats automobile tariff increase

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Canada would “cease to exist” if it weren’t for the United States — comments that came just days before Canadians are set to vote in an election dominated...

11h ago

