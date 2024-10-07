Man charged in alleged carjacking of Uber in Mississauga: police

Ontario Provincial Police
An Ontario Provincial Police crest is displayed on the arm of an officer during a press conference in Vaughan, Ont., on Thursday, June 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 7, 2024 6:23 am.

Last Updated October 7, 2024 6:27 am.

A man from London, Ont. was arrested following the alleged carjacking of an Uber in Mississauga.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) tell 680News Radio local authorities were notified of an incident in the Cawthra Road and South Service Road area near the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

It’s alleged the accused threatened his Uber driver and proceeded to steal the vehicle before crashing it in the area.

OPP said the man then carjacked another vehicle before speeding off and being caught and arrested by responding police officers.

A 22-year-old man from London, Ont. was treated for minor injuries and is facing several charges.

The Toronto-bound QEW ramp to Cawthra Road was closed for several hours for the police investigation and has since reopened.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) aren’t expected to oversee the case as the man’s injuries were considered minor.

The SIU is an independent civilian agency that probes incidents where people died or were seriously injured. Investigators also review incidents where sexual assault has been alleged or a firearm was discharged at a person.

