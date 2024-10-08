Man that allegedly set animal on fire in Orillia facing several charges

Ontario police
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). Photo: Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press/File.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 8, 2024 12:35 pm.

Last Updated October 8, 2024 12:47 pm.

An Orillia man is facing numerous charges, including arson, for allegedly setting an animal on fire last month.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) began investigating a suspicious fire incident at around 5 p.m. on Sept. 15 in Colborne Street East and West Street South following reports of an animal complaint.

Officers arrived at the scene and located an accelerant that had been used to ignite a fire and kill the animal.

Three days later, on Sept. 19, police received video footage of a person of interest leaving the area approximately 10 minutes before the animal complaint.

OPP said before the arson incident, the suspect was seen on the south side of Colborne Street East, crossing north at the crosswalk. The accused then walked through a gas station parking lot, disappearing behind a building before reappearing at the crime scene minutes later.

Andrew Senechal, 29, of Orillia, was arrested and charged with arson – damage to property, mischief – damage to property and cruelty to animals – unnecessary pain, suffering or injury.

OPP thanked residents for their assistance in the investigation.

