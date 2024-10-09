Woman critically injured after being struck by bus in Upper Beaches
Posted October 9, 2024 5:54 pm.
Last Updated October 9, 2024 5:56 pm.
A woman suffered critical injuries after being struck by a driver in the Upper Beaches on Wednesday afternoon.
Police were called to the intersection of Kingswood Road and Kingston Road just after 4 p.m. for reports a pedestrian had been struck by a bus.
Aerial footage showed a school bus surrounded by police tape on Kingswood Road.
A woman was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition. The age of the woman was not immediately available.