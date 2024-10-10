What’s open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday in Toronto

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted October 10, 2024 5:03 am.

It’s the last long weekend before Christmas (for those counting down to the festive season). For those of us staying in town for the Thanksgiving holiday, remember that while some businesses are open on the holiday, others are either closed or operating on reduced hours.

Below is a list of what’s open and closed on Monday.

Attractions

  • Art Gallery of Ontario: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Aga Khan Museum: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Canada’s Wonderland: Closed
  • Casa Loma: Open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • CN Tower: Open 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Hockey Hall of Fame: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Ripley’s Aquarium: Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Royal Ontario Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Toronto Zoo: Open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Beer/LCBO

All Beer Stores and LCBO locations will be closed.

Grocery/pharmacy

Most grocery stores will be closed, but select locations (listed below) will be open.

  • Loblaws (60 Carlton St.) – open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Metro (444 Yonge St.) – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Pusateri’s (1539 Avenue Rd.) – 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Whole Foods Market, 87 Avenue Rd., 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Rabba Fine Foods (various locations) will be open; check your location for hours
  • Farm Boy (777 Bay St., 100 Queens Quay E., 207 Queens Quay W., 81 St. Clair Ave. E.) – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Eataly (Yorkville, Sherway Gardens, Don Mills) – click here for individual store hours
  • T&T Supermarket select stores – click here for individual store hours
  • Some Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations will be open. Check your local location for hours.

Malls

Open:

  • Eaton Centre: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Hillcrest Mall: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Markville: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Promenade Mall: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m..
  • Square One Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Toronto Premium Outlets: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Closed:

  • Dufferin Mall
  • Fairview Mall
  • Scarborough Town Centre
  • Sherway Gardens
  • Shops at Don Mills
  • Yorkdale Mall

Transit

  • TTC will run on a holiday service schedule
  • GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule

Other

  • No mail delivery
  • Banks and government offices will be closed
  • Toronto Public Library branches will be closed on Sunday and Monday
