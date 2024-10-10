Weekend need-to-know: Pumpkinfest, Camp Spooky and Leafs home opener

The Thanksgiving long weekend is a great time to feast with family and friends. But if you’re looking for more action than turkey naps can provide, there’s still plenty of options.

As you make your plans, check out what’s open and closed in Toronto on Thanksgiving Monday.

Pumpkinfest

PumpkinFest Toronto takes over Downsview Park for four fun-filled days of autumn bliss starting on Friday. Have kids that need to burn some energy? Then this is the place to be. There’s midway rides, bouncy castles, a PAW Patrol meet and greet, a corn maze, tractor-pulled hayrides, a giant pumpkin patch and even a pie eating contest.

The event runs from Oct. 11-14 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Downsview Park (35 Carl Hall Rd., Toronto). Prices start at $15.

Camp Spooky

Camp Spooky is back at Canada’s Wonderland this fall with a slew of Halloween activities and attractions, including trick-or-treating, rides, a kids’ Halloween costume parade, and meet and greets with Halloween characters. The event, which is included with park admission, runs every weekend at Canada’s Wonderland (9580 Jane St., Vaughan) until Nov. 2.

Leafs home opener

Hope springs eternal as another Toronto Maple Leafs hockey season is now officially underway. On Saturday, Oct. 12, die-hard locals will get their first live look at the Buds under new head coach Craig Berube when they take on Sidney Crosby’s Pittsburgh Penguins in the season home opener at Scotiabank Arena (40 Bay St., Toronto). The puck drops at 7 p.m.

BONUS: Since the Leafs remind a lot of people of golf, here’s another friendly reminder — Toronto’s municipal golf courses will be open daily throughout the long weekend. Book a tee time here.

TTC service

Starting at 11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, until 6 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, there will be no subway service on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth between Victoria Park and Kennedy due to planned track work. Shuttle buses will operate between Victoria Park and Kennedy.

Until Friday, Oct. 11, subway service on Line 2 between Victoria Park and Kennedy stations will end nightly starting at 11 p.m. for planned track work. Shuttle buses will operate. Regular subway service will resume the following morning at 6 a.m.

Road closures

Gardiner Expressway closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.

Temporary road closures

Bloor Street West: From 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11 until 3 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, Bloor Street West will be closed between Yonge and Bay Streets due to a crane hoist for construction.

Wellington and York Street: From 7 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, to 11 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13, York Street will be closed between Front Street West and King Street West, and Wellington Street West will be closed between Bay Street and University Avenue for a commercial filming.

O’Connor Drive: From 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, O’Connor Drive will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Greenwood and Woodbine Avenues for road resurfacing.

Other new and ongoing city closures