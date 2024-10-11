A four-year-old child was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in midtown Toronto on Friday.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said it happened just after 11 a.m. in the Eglinton Avenue West and Glen Cedar Road area.

Officers received initial reports that two pedestrians, a mother and a child, had been hit by a vehicle. Paramedics tell CityNews that a four-year-old was rushed to SickKids hospital with serious injuries.

Police later confirmed that the mother was uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing.