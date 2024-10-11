A construction worker was injured after being struck by a vehicle on the eastbound portion of Highway 403 in Burlington.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) tells 680News Radio that it happened around 4 a.m. when the construction worker was on a scissor truck.

A vehicle entered the construction zone and hit the worker, who suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver was treated for minor injuries.

Eastbound Hwy. 403 is closed at Waterdown for the investigation. OPP said there is no ETA for when the closures will lift, as it could take several hours.