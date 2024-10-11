Statistics Canada to release September labour force survey today

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada is expected to provide its latest snapshot of the job market this morning when it releases its labour force survey for the month of September.

Economists polled by Reuters are forecasting the Canadian economy added 27,000 jobs in September and the unemployment rate to have ticked higher to 6.7 per cent.

The economy added 22,000 jobs in August as the unemployment rate rose to 6.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada is expected to release its business outlook survey and its Canadian survey of consumer expectations this morning.

The reports come ahead of the central bank’s interest rate decision later this month on Oct. 23.

The bank has cut its key policy interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point three times so far this year to bring it to 4.25 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2024.

The Canadian Press