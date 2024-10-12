Ajax man charged with attempted murder after road rage incident

Durham Regional Police have arrested a man who allegedly shot a gun towards another vehicle during a road rage incident in Pickering.

Officers say the altercation happened on Friday morning before 6:30 a.m.

According to police, a woman was at Tim Hortons near Toy Avenue and Bayly Street when a vehicle behind her started honking their horn.

The woman proceeded to leave the plaza and began travelling westbound on Bayly Street when she noticed the suspect trying to catch up to her.

As she signaled to turn into the parking lot at the Pickering GO station, the suspect pulled up alongside her and allegedly threw a coffee at her car before driving away.

Police say the victim continued travelling west on Bayly Street, when the suspect decided to make a U-turn and began driving in her direction.

As the vehicles approached Liverpool Road, officers say the suspect fired a gun at the victim and shattered the driver’s side window.

The victim sustained minor physical injuries. It is unclear if they were treated at the scene or taken to hospital.

Later that evening, authorities identified the suspect as 46-year-old Creaton David Hinds of Ajax and took him into custody.

Police say he was found with a loaded handgun tucked in the waistband of his pants. Officers also executed a search warrant at his residence where they found several other firearms.

Hinds is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder and two counts of careless storage of a firearm.

He was held in police custody pending a bail hearing.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.