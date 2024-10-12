Ajax man charged with attempted murder after road rage incident

The driver of this black vehicle is accused of shooting at a woman during a road rage incident.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 12, 2024 11:43 am.

Durham Regional Police have arrested a man who allegedly shot a gun towards another vehicle during a road rage incident in Pickering.

Officers say the altercation happened on Friday morning before 6:30 a.m.

According to police, a woman was at Tim Hortons near Toy Avenue and Bayly Street when a vehicle behind her started honking their horn. 

The woman proceeded to leave the plaza and began travelling westbound on Bayly Street when she noticed the suspect trying to catch up to her.

As she signaled to turn into the parking lot at the Pickering GO station, the suspect pulled up alongside her and allegedly threw a coffee at her car before driving away.

Police say the victim continued travelling west on Bayly Street, when the suspect decided to make a U-turn and began driving in her direction.

As the vehicles approached Liverpool Road, officers say the suspect fired a gun at the victim and shattered the driver’s side window.

The victim sustained minor physical injuries. It is unclear if they were treated at the scene or taken to hospital.

Later that evening, authorities identified the suspect as 46-year-old Creaton David Hinds of Ajax and took him into custody.

Police say he was found with a loaded handgun tucked in the waistband of his pants.  Officers also executed a search warrant at his residence where they found several other firearms.

Hinds is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder and two counts of careless storage of a firearm.

He was held in police custody pending a bail hearing.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.

Top Stories

Trade minister says she is 'disappointed' by report of caucus revolt to oust Trudeau
Trade minister says she is 'disappointed' by report of caucus revolt to oust Trudeau

OTTAWA — A growing number of Liberal MPs are banding together to convince Prime Minister Justin Trudeau it's time to step down, although he appears to retain support from his cabinet. Trade Minister...

2h ago

Pickup truck hits pedestrian, goes through fence, ends up in backyard pool in Whitby: police
Pickup truck hits pedestrian, goes through fence, ends up in backyard pool in Whitby: police

A man was seriously injured after he was struck by a pickup truck that went off the roadway, crashed through a fence and ended up in a backyard pool in Whitby, police say. Officers with Durham Regional...

3h ago

Ontario plant workers worry as feds still won't commit TTC subway train replacement money
Ontario plant workers worry as feds still won't commit TTC subway train replacement money

As Ontario Alstom workers worry about future work opportunities, TTC staff won't issue a RFP to replace Line 2 trains until the feds commit money.

1h ago

Man in his 40s sent to hospital after reports of a stabbing
Man in his 40s sent to hospital after reports of a stabbing

Toronto police say a man in his 40s has been transported to a hospital after reports of a stabbing in North York. Officers were called to the area of Finch Avenue and Keele Street just after 1:00 a.m....

5h ago

