Teacher at Mississauga religious school facing multiple sexual assault charges

Photo of Ahmed Alhajahmed, who is facing four sex related charges in Mississauga.
Photo of Ahmed Alhajahmed, who is facing four sex related charges in Mississauga. PRP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted October 12, 2024 8:33 pm.

An instructor at a religious school in Mississauga is facing several sexual assault charges.

Investigators with the Special Victims Unit in Peel Region say in September 2024 the man was working at the school when he allegedly sexually assaulted two children.

Ahmed Alhajahmed, 32, was arrested on October 10 and has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference.

Investigators did not release the namen of the school in question or any other details about the case.

Alhajahmed is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton at a date yet to be confirmed.

Investigators say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

