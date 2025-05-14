The negotiations between Canada Post and the union representing its workers have been put on hold, a week before another possible strike.

Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers have been negotiating on and off over the last few months. However, the two sides haven’t reached a deal, and on Tuesday, Canada Post told the union it was pausing talks.

According to Canada Post, the pause is to prepare proposals aimed at moving the discussions forward.

But the union says it’s reprehensible for the Crown Corporation to put the negotiations on ice, given the seriousness of the matter.

This pause is just the latest in ongoing negotiations, which saw unionized workers strike toward the end of 2024.

That job action never ended in a deal, with the federal government intervening and and Canada Industrial Relations Board ordering the two sides back to work on Dec. 15. The board also extended the previous contract between the two sides until May 22 — next Thursday — when we could see workers go back to the picket lines.

During last year’s strike, about 55,000 unionized workers were off the job for more than a month, causing a massive backlog of mail during the busy holiday season, with some deliveries not being made until earlier this year.

Wages and weekend delivery remain the key sticking points in the negotiation efforts.