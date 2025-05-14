Negotiations between Canada Post and union put on ice

A Canada Post worker arrives for work in Montreal on Tuesday, Dec.17, 2024. Canada Post and the union representing its employees held mediated talks over the weekend but failed to reach an agreement. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Monika Gul

Posted May 14, 2025 10:58 am.

The negotiations between Canada Post and the union representing its workers have been put on hold, a week before another possible strike.

Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers have been negotiating on and off over the last few months. However, the two sides haven’t reached a deal, and on Tuesday, Canada Post told the union it was pausing talks.

According to Canada Post, the pause is to prepare proposals aimed at moving the discussions forward.

But the union says it’s reprehensible for the Crown Corporation to put the negotiations on ice, given the seriousness of the matter.

This pause is just the latest in ongoing negotiations, which saw unionized workers strike toward the end of 2024.

That job action never ended in a deal, with the federal government intervening and and Canada Industrial Relations Board ordering the two sides back to work on Dec. 15. The board also extended the previous contract between the two sides until May 22 — next Thursday — when we could see workers go back to the picket lines.

During last year’s strike, about 55,000 unionized workers were off the job for more than a month, causing a massive backlog of mail during the busy holiday season, with some deliveries not being made until earlier this year.

Wages and weekend delivery remain the key sticking points in the negotiation efforts.

Top Stories

18-year-old charged in armed robberies during Facebook Marketplace meetups

An 18-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly committing multiple armed robberies originating from Facebook Marketplace meetups in Georgetown. The Halton Regional Police Service said the first...

59m ago

Police issue warrant for 'armed and dangerous' suspect wanted in Mississauga kidnapping

Police in Peel Region have issued an arrest warrant for a 30-year-old man wanted in connection with a violent kidnapping earlier this year. Investigators were called to the Blackwood Mews and Golden...

20m ago

TTC tokens, tickets and day passes a thing of the past as of June 1

If you're a TTC rider with tokens, tickets, and day passes lying around, it would be wise to use them up in the coming weeks. As of June 1, 2025, legacy fares will no longer be accepted. Instead, the...

5h ago

Prime Minister Carney holds his first meeting with new cabinet this morning

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to meet with his new cabinet this morning. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. on Parliament Hill. Carney shook up his cabinet Tuesday by moving...

6h ago

