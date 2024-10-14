Durham police arrest 4 in connection with $250,000 jewelry theft from AirbnB

Durham Regional Police have arrested four people in connection with a jewelry theft amounting to a quarter of a million dollars in Bowmanville.

Police say three men and one woman booked an Airbnb for the evening of Oct. 10. When they left the next morning, the owner returned and found $250,000 worth of jewelry was missing.

Police were called around noon on Oct. 11 and searched the area. They found the suspects and they were in possession of the jewelry. They were taken into custody without incident.

Marc Dominique Nicholas, 41, and John Weir, 38, from Clarington, Roderick Richard Ayre, 37, from Oshawa and Nicole Bobbi Herdsman, 35, of no fixed address are all charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and theft over $5,000.

Herdsman and Weir face the additional charge of possession of a Schedule I substance (cocaine).

Ayre was held for a bail hearing while the other suspects were released on an undertaking.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Durham police.