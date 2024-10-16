A man from Markham who was arrested in an alleged sexual assault and released from custody earlier this month is facing a new charge.

York Regional Police (YRP) said at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 3, officers responded to the area of Markham Road and Highglen Avenue for a sexual assault.

It’s alleged a woman was walking in the area when the suspect, who was unknown to her, approached her and touched her for a sexual purpose. Authorities located the suspect that evening and charged the man with sexual assault. He was held for bail before being released with conditions.

The following week, at around 3 p.m. on Oct. 12, police were called to the area of Denison Street and Cartmel Drive for reports of a sexual assault.

Police said the accused knew the woman and had gained access to her residence. It’s alleged that while the two were sitting on the couch, the suspect sexually assaulted the victim before fleeing on foot. Responding officers located the suspect and took him into custody.

Mahendran Thambirathiram, 62, of Markham, is facing two counts of sexual assault. His photo has been released as investigators anticipate there are additional victims.