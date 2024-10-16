Check those lottery tickets, as you could be $65 million richer.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said the $65 million Lotto Max jackpot from the Oct. 15, 2024, draw was sold in Etobicoke.

Additionally, the OLG noted that other prizes won in Ontario include one $500,000 Maxmillions ticket sold in Burlington and one $500,000 Maxmillions ticket sold through OLG.ca, with those two prizes split.

Two other Encore tickets worth $100,000 each were sold in Burlington and Toronto, respectively.

The OLG is calling on anyone who may have purchased tickets recently to check their numbers on its website.

Customers can buy tickets for Friday’s $17-million Lotto Max jackpot online or at authorized OLG retailers until 10:30 p.m. on the draw date.