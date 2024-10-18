5 Hamilton youths charged in alleged gang sexual assault in Vaughan

Police in York Region have charged five youths in connection with a gang sexual assault in Vaughan two weeks ago.

Police say that just before 1 a.m. on October 6, a young female was approached by a group of at least five youths who were not known to her in the Norwood Avenue and Jane Street area.

It’s alleged the youths took the woman to another location where they sexually assaulted her.

Police say three 15-year-olds and two 14-year-olds – all from Hamilton – have been charged with forcible confinement and sexual assault – party to offence with another person.

The identities of the five youths are protected under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.