Supreme Court tosses driving prohibition against Saskatchewan man in fatal crash

Canada's top court has struck down a driving prohibition handed to a Saskatchewan man convicted of criminal negligence in a fatal highway crash. The Supreme Court of Canada is pictured in Ottawa on Monday, June 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 18, 2024 3:29 pm.

Last Updated October 18, 2024 11:18 pm.

OTTAWA — Canada’s top court has struck down a driving prohibition handed to a Saskatchewan man convicted in a fatal highway crash.

Braydon Wolfe was driving on the wrong side of a divided highway near Langham, Sask., when he crashed head-on into another vehicle, killing two people and seriously injuring another in 2017.

The trial judge sentenced him to six years in prison and a 10-year driving prohibition for criminal negligence causing death and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

The Saskatchewan Court of Appeal upheld the sentence and maintained the driving prohibition, and Wolfe took the challenge on the driving ban to the Supreme Court of Canada.

A majority of Supreme Court justices write in the decision that the driving prohibition was not an available sentence for criminal negligence under 2018 federal legislation that amended driving offences under the Criminal Code.

Dissenting judges said it creates an “absurd consequence” when a punishment is not available for a serious crime like criminal negligence but is for lesser ones listed in the legislation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2024.

The Canadian Press

5 Hamilton youths charged in alleged gang sexual assault in Vaughan
5 Hamilton youths charged in alleged gang sexual assault in Vaughan

Police in York Region have charged five youths in connection with a gang sexual assault in Vaughan two weeks ago. Police say that just before 1 a.m. on October 6, a young female was approached by a...

9h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Waterfront Marathon takes over Toronto streets
Weekend need-to-know: Waterfront Marathon takes over Toronto streets

Runners will be taking over the Toronto streets this weekend for the Waterfront Marathon, but that means it will be hectic for drivers with several road closures in place. Here's what's happening in...

11h ago

City of Toronto to 'limit activity' downtown during Taylor Swift shows in November
City of Toronto to 'limit activity' downtown during Taylor Swift shows in November

The City of Toronto is revealing plans to ensure next month’s visit by one of music’s biggest superstars will be a smooth one. The City says it will be putting in place what it calls a ‘limited...

8h ago

A failed mic leaves Donald Trump pacing the stage in silence for nearly 20 minutes
A failed mic leaves Donald Trump pacing the stage in silence for nearly 20 minutes

DETROIT (AP) — Donald Trump paced his rally stage in silence for nearly 20 minutes Friday night in Detroit after his microphone cut out. The Republican nominee and former president was about to wax...

2h ago

