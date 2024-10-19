1 person dead after 2 motorcycles collide in Thornhill

Ontario Provincial Police responded to a serious collision on Saturday in Thornhill.

Officers say two motorcycles collided on Bathurst Street near the on-ramp to the eastbound Highway 407.

One of the motorcycle riders was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the two riders were friends and were out for a pleasure ride when reasons not yet known caused one to crash.

No other details have been released at this time.

Earlier this year, Ontario Provincial Police reported an alarming spike in fatal motorcycle crashes. Officers are warning riders to drive with caution.