Man sought by police for allegedly breaking into Scarborough residence

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 19, 2024 7:11 pm.

Last Updated October 19, 2024 7:13 pm.

Toronto police are on the hunt for a man who is accused of breaking into a residence in Scarborough.

Officers were called to the area of Queen Street East and Victoria Park Avenue just after 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

The man allegedly entered the vacant residence through the front door. When the homeowner returned and confronted the man, the suspect fled on foot with multiple items stolen from the house. 

Police described the man as having a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured baseball cap, light-coloured pants, dark shoes with white soles and a white hoodie with “The Eh Team” on the front of it.

He was also spotted carrying a black backpack and a broom.

Investigators are encouraging anyone with information to contact police.

Top Stories

1 person dead after 2 motorcycles collide in Thornhill
1 person dead after 2 motorcycles collide in Thornhill

Ontario Provincial Police responded to a serious collision on Saturday in Thornhill. Officers say two motorcycles collided on Bathurst Street near the on-ramp to the eastbound Highway 407. One of...

1h ago

Hurricane Oscar forms off the Bahamas
Hurricane Oscar forms off the Bahamas

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Oscar formed Saturday off the coast of the Bahamas, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said. The agency characterized the storm as “tiny," with with hurricane-force...

2h ago

Woman rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough
Woman rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough

A 60-year-old woman is fighting for her life after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough, according to first responders. Emergency crews were called to the Lawrence Avenue East and Marcos Boulevard...

3h ago

1 woman dead, 3 others injured in Brampton shooting
1 woman dead, 3 others injured in Brampton shooting

Homicide investigators have been called in after one woman was killed in a quadruple shooting in Brampton on Saturday morning. Peel police say just after 6 a.m. they were called to a commercial complex...

7h ago

