Toronto police are on the hunt for a man who is accused of breaking into a residence in Scarborough.

Officers were called to the area of Queen Street East and Victoria Park Avenue just after 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

The man allegedly entered the vacant residence through the front door. When the homeowner returned and confronted the man, the suspect fled on foot with multiple items stolen from the house.

Police described the man as having a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured baseball cap, light-coloured pants, dark shoes with white soles and a white hoodie with “The Eh Team” on the front of it.

He was also spotted carrying a black backpack and a broom.

Investigators are encouraging anyone with information to contact police.