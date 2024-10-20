Man wanted in harassment investigation in downtown Toronto

Police are looking to identify a suspect after a man was seen looking in the windows of a home in downtown Toronto on at least three separate occasions.

Investigators say around 10 p.m. on October 17, they were called by a woman in the Cecil Street and Henry Street area after a man was spotted watching her through the windows of her home before fleeing the scene.

Police allege the same man was seen on the same property looking in the windows earlier this month and in September.

The man is described as 40 to 50 years old with white or grey hair and wearing glasses. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured baseball hat, light-coloured sweater, a camouflage jacket and carrying a back pack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or crime stoppers.