The Big Story

Canada’s bail reform debate, explained

File photo of prison bars
File photo of prison bars.

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted October 21, 2024 7:13 am.

Last Updated October 21, 2024 8:38 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, the stories of crimes committed by people out on bail are horrific. And they hit close to home. So of course they get outsized attention. But they’re also perfect fuel for a political fire that has been burning hotter and hotter in Canada for years.

Bail reform is complicated. It’s not as simple as locking up the people that commit these crimes. Nor is it as simple as ensuring nobody is held in custody before a guilty verdict. 

Nicole Myers is an associate professor in the Department of Sociology at Queens University. “We’re looking at 73% of the population in our jails are there in pretrial detention. They have not been convicted of anything. Now they may at some point, but they haven’t yet. And we need to be sort of very mindful that just because there’s been allegations made by the police or someone’s been arrested, it doesn’t mean there’s not that the mistakes don’t get made or there’s not an appropriate legal defence,” said Myers. 

So what is it, then? Let us explain.

Top Stories

E-bikes catch fire in underground parking garage in Toronto, 1 person injured
E-bikes catch fire in underground parking garage in Toronto, 1 person injured

One person was treated for serious injuries after as many as 20 e-bikes caught fire in an underground parking garage overnight. Toronto fire crews were called to 563 Eglinton Ave. W. in Forest Hill...

2h ago

Former Liberal health minister to lead Ontario's new Primary Care Action Team
Former Liberal health minister to lead Ontario's new Primary Care Action Team

A former federal Liberal health minister will lead the Ford government's new provincial Primary Care Action Team, which aims to connect people in Ontario to primary care within the next five years. Dr....

2m ago

MPPs return to Queen's Park Monday amidst speculation Doug Ford will call an early election
MPPs return to Queen's Park Monday amidst speculation Doug Ford will call an early election

Ontario's legislature will resume sitting Monday after an unusually long summer break, and returns in the midst of intense speculation that Premier Doug Ford will call an early election. Some of the...
Markham man, 44, killed in 'targeted' shooting
Markham man, 44, killed in 'targeted' shooting

York Regional Police are investigating after a 44-year-old man was killed in a targeted shooting in Markham Saturday night. Officers say they responded to a weapons call just after 6:30 p.m. at a home...

10h ago

