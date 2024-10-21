Hamilton Police say a man who was accidentally shot by a child after allegedly allowing the six-year-old play with his gun is among many facing firearm-related charges in separate incidents.

In a press release, authorities noted that 25-year-old Akua Page of Hamilton suffered a non-life-threatening injury as a result of the shooting involving the child.

He faces several charges, including obstructing a peace officer and careless use of a firearm. The six-year-old child was not physically harmed.

An 18-year-old and a 15-year-old youth (Sept. 1) were among others charged in a string of recent and separate shootings in Hamilton, police said. They were not identified through the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

On Monday, authorities said 24-year-old Domanick Dagenais of Hamilton was arrested and charged in connection with a shooting on Sept. 7 in the Gage Avenue South and King Street East area that was captured on video. He faces several firearm and drug-related offences.

Alexander La, 23, of Hamilton, was apprehended and charged in connection with a June triple shooting in the Gage Avenue North and Cannon Street East area. The accused is facing several charges, including three counts, each of discharging a firearm with intent and aggravated assault.

“We cannot become complacent about gun violence in our city. We need people to speak up and speak out when they see something suspicious in their neighbourhoods,” said Superintendent Marty Schulenberg.