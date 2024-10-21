Hamilton man shot after letting 6-year-old play with gun: police

Hamilton police
Hamilton police officer. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/file.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 21, 2024 12:19 pm.

Last Updated October 21, 2024 12:24 pm.

Hamilton Police say a man who was accidentally shot by a child after allegedly allowing the six-year-old play with his gun is among many facing firearm-related charges in separate incidents.

In a press release, authorities noted that 25-year-old Akua Page of Hamilton suffered a non-life-threatening injury as a result of the shooting involving the child.

He faces several charges, including obstructing a peace officer and careless use of a firearm. The six-year-old child was not physically harmed.

An 18-year-old and a 15-year-old youth (Sept. 1) were among others charged in a string of recent and separate shootings in Hamilton, police said. They were not identified through the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

On Monday, authorities said 24-year-old Domanick Dagenais of Hamilton was arrested and charged in connection with a shooting on Sept. 7 in the Gage Avenue South and King Street East area that was captured on video. He faces several firearm and drug-related offences.

Alexander La, 23, of Hamilton, was apprehended and charged in connection with a June triple shooting in the Gage Avenue North and Cannon Street East area. The accused is facing several charges, including three counts, each of discharging a firearm with intent and aggravated assault.

“We cannot become complacent about gun violence in our city. We need people to speak up and speak out when they see something suspicious in their neighbourhoods,” said Superintendent Marty Schulenberg.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

E-bikes catch fire in underground parking garage in Toronto, 1 woman injured
E-bikes catch fire in underground parking garage in Toronto, 1 woman injured

One woman was treated for serious injuries after as many as 20 e-bikes caught fire in an underground parking garage overnight. Toronto fire crews were called to 564 Eglinton Ave. W. in Forest Hill at...

10m ago

Former Liberal health minister to lead Ontario's new Primary Care Action Team
Former Liberal health minister to lead Ontario's new Primary Care Action Team

A former federal Liberal health minister will lead the Ford government's new provincial Primary Care Action Team, which aims to connect people in Ontario to primary care within the next five years. Dr....

2h ago

Durham police officer charged for failing to provide medical assistance
Durham police officer charged for failing to provide medical assistance

A long-time constable with the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) has been charged for allegedly failing to provide medical assistance to a person in distress. DRPS said Constable James Wright attended...

1h ago

MPPs return to Queen's Park Monday amidst speculation Doug Ford will call an early election
MPPs return to Queen's Park Monday amidst speculation Doug Ford will call an early election

Ontario's legislature will resume sitting Monday after an unusually long summer break, and returns in the midst of intense speculation that Premier Doug Ford will call an early election. Some of the...

Top Stories

E-bikes catch fire in underground parking garage in Toronto, 1 woman injured
E-bikes catch fire in underground parking garage in Toronto, 1 woman injured

One woman was treated for serious injuries after as many as 20 e-bikes caught fire in an underground parking garage overnight. Toronto fire crews were called to 564 Eglinton Ave. W. in Forest Hill at...

10m ago

Former Liberal health minister to lead Ontario's new Primary Care Action Team
Former Liberal health minister to lead Ontario's new Primary Care Action Team

A former federal Liberal health minister will lead the Ford government's new provincial Primary Care Action Team, which aims to connect people in Ontario to primary care within the next five years. Dr....

2h ago

Durham police officer charged for failing to provide medical assistance
Durham police officer charged for failing to provide medical assistance

A long-time constable with the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) has been charged for allegedly failing to provide medical assistance to a person in distress. DRPS said Constable James Wright attended...

1h ago

MPPs return to Queen's Park Monday amidst speculation Doug Ford will call an early election
MPPs return to Queen's Park Monday amidst speculation Doug Ford will call an early election

Ontario's legislature will resume sitting Monday after an unusually long summer break, and returns in the midst of intense speculation that Premier Doug Ford will call an early election. Some of the...

Most Watched Today

1:54
Markham man killed in 'targeted' shooting
Markham man killed in 'targeted' shooting

Residents of a Markham neighbourhood are in shock after a man in his 40's was shot and killed Saturday night in an attack police are now calling "targeted." Rhianne Campbell has the latest update from officials.

13h ago

2:27
Marathon runner's hopes dashed by Toronto traffic congestion
Marathon runner's hopes dashed by Toronto traffic congestion

He was registered to run in the Toronto Waterfront Marathon. But now, a Kitchener resident is left frustrated with downtown road closures that prevented him from making the starting line in time. Catalina Gilles reports.

17h ago

2:22
The HMCS Harry DeWolf welcomes visitors in Hamilton
The HMCS Harry DeWolf welcomes visitors in Hamilton

It's one of the newest additions to the Royal Canadian Navy and this weekend, visitors are invited to board the impressive vessel docked in Hamilton Harbour. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
2:27
Toronto will establish 'limited activity zone' during Taylor Swift's concert period
Toronto will establish 'limited activity zone' during Taylor Swift's concert period

The excitement is building for Taylor Swift fans with just a month away until the pop star brings her Eras Tour to Toronto. As Catalina Gillies reports, the city is establishing a “limited activity zone” near the Rogers Centre to alleviate congestion
2:36
Netanyahu's home reportedly hit by drone attack
Netanyahu's home reportedly hit by drone attack

Israel's government says a drone targeted the home of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as fighting with Lebanon-based Hezbollah and Gaza-based Hamas continues to show no signs of pause. Afua Baah reports
More Videos