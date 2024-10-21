Man wanted for alleged sexual assault in Lawrence Heights

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo.
A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 21, 2024 10:07 pm.

Toronto police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Lawrence Heights.

Police were called to Ranee Avenue and Allen Road around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

It’s alleged the victim was in the area walking on Ranee when they were approached by the suspect asking for directions. The victim crossed the street to avoid contact, but the suspect began following the victim.

The victim then attempted to run away, but the suspect allegedly grabbed the victim by the hair and arms and dragged her between two houses.

A witness intervened and the suspect fled the area.

The suspect is described as a Black male, five foot nine to 10 inches, mid-20s with a thin to average build. He had short hair, almost shaved and a dark medium-length full beard.

He was wearing a black hoodie with the hood up, dark blue jeans and black, red and white running shoes.

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance identifying a suspect sought in a Sexual Assault investigation.

Anyone with info is asked to contact police.

