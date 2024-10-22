Blue Jays hire David Popkins as new hitting coach

The Toronto Blue Jays have hired David Popkins as the team’s new hitting coach.

He succeeds Guillermo Martinez in the position. Martinez was let go in the wake of Toronto’s last-place finish in the American League East this past season.

OFFICIAL: We're excited to announce the hiring of David Popkins as our Hitting Coach. Welcome to the #BlueJays! pic.twitter.com/dkK6l374uA — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) October 21, 2024

Popkins, a 34-year-old native of San Diego, Calif., spent the last three years as a hitting coach with the Minnesota Twins.

“David’s ability to game plan and connect with players in different ways is a really exciting addition to our coaching staff,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Monday in a release. “He’s a true expert in all types of hitting information and will help our offensive strategy for each game.

“We’re looking forward to the instant impact of his relentless work ethic.”

Popkins previously spent two years as a hitting coach in the Los Angeles Dodgers minor-league system. Before moving into coaching, he played three seasons in the St. Louis Cardinals system.

The 74-88 Blue Jays were 19th in the major leagues with a team batting average of .241 this past season. Toronto was also 20th in slugging percentage (.389) and 26th in home runs (156).

Martinez spent six seasons in the hitting coach role with Toronto.

Assistant hitting coaches Matt Hague and Hunter Mense are expected to return, but the club is working through their roles. Meanwhile, Don Mattingly, who served as offensive coordinator last season, is moving back to a more traditional bench coach position.

With files from Shi Davidi of Sportsnet