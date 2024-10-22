Blue Jays hire David Popkins as new hitting coach

Minnesota Twins hitting coach David Popkins speaks to fans and media during the team's annual fan fest at Target Field in Minneapolis on January 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Abbie Parr.

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 22, 2024 6:04 am.

The Toronto Blue Jays have hired David Popkins as the team’s new hitting coach.

He succeeds Guillermo Martinez in the position. Martinez was let go in the wake of Toronto’s last-place finish in the American League East this past season.

Popkins, a 34-year-old native of San Diego, Calif., spent the last three years as a hitting coach with the Minnesota Twins. 

“David’s ability to game plan and connect with players in different ways is a really exciting addition to our coaching staff,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Monday in a release. “He’s a true expert in all types of hitting information and will help our offensive strategy for each game. 

“We’re looking forward to the instant impact of his relentless work ethic.”

Popkins previously spent two years as a hitting coach in the Los Angeles Dodgers minor-league system. Before moving into coaching, he played three seasons in the St. Louis Cardinals system.

The 74-88 Blue Jays were 19th in the major leagues with a team batting average of .241 this past season. Toronto was also 20th in slugging percentage (.389) and 26th in home runs (156).

Martinez spent six seasons in the hitting coach role with Toronto.

Assistant hitting coaches Matt Hague and Hunter Mense are expected to return, but the club is working through their roles. Meanwhile, Don Mattingly, who served as offensive coordinator last season, is moving back to a more traditional bench coach position.

With files from Shi Davidi of Sportsnet

Top Stories

'Time for change is now': PSWs at Rexdale LTC home allege racism, harassment at workplace
'Time for change is now': PSWs at Rexdale LTC home allege racism, harassment at workplace

Dozens of people gathered outside a Rexdale long-term care home on Monday to protest what they call a toxic work environment, chronic mismanagement, severe staffing shortages, and increasing workloads. "When...

52m ago

Thousands of international students miss fall semester amid uncertainty, visa delays
Thousands of international students miss fall semester amid uncertainty, visa delays

Thousands of international students expected to study at three Ontario colleges are missing the fall semester, after Ottawa announced it would further tighten Canada's study permit system.  Some...

1h ago

Toronto police 911 centre wait times nearly hit 12 minutes, but why do delays keep happening?
Toronto police 911 centre wait times nearly hit 12 minutes, but why do delays keep happening?

CityNews learned the Toronto Police Service 911 communications centre saw for a period of time on Thursday wait times close to 12 minutes.

9h ago

Profane rallies, podcasts and McDonald's: The U.S. election's homestretch
Profane rallies, podcasts and McDonald's: The U.S. election's homestretch

In today’s The Big Story podcast, with two weeks to go before America votes, polls show the two candidates virtually deadlocked. And while it’s hard to imagine anything moving the needle much at this...

The Big Story

48m ago

