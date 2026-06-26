Man, 34, wanted in Scaborough stabbing

A 34-year-old Toronto man is wanted in connection with a stabbing in Scarborough last week.

Toronto police say officers were called to Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue around 5 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a stabbing.

It’s alleged the victim and the suspect got into a verbal altercation. The suspect then stabbed the victim before fleeing the scene, police said.

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuires.

David Dunn is wanted for assault causing bodily harm and two counts of fail to comply with probation.

He’s described as five foot 10 inches with a thin build, long brown hair and a full beard. A photo of him has been released.