TTC staff recommend ban on e-bikes, e-scooters annually between November and April

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg says there's been a spike in lithium-ion battery fires in the city and is warning the public not to alter or tamper with them, after an e-bike sparked a fire on a TTC subway car on New Year's Eve. Tina Yazdani reports.

By Nick Westoll

Posted October 22, 2024 12:56 pm.

In response to growing concerns over lithium-ion battery safety, TTC staff are recommending an annual seasonal ban on personal mobility devices like e-bikes and e-scooters.

The proposed ban, which still needs to be approved at the Oct. 29 TTC board meeting, would apply to all vehicles and station interiors between Nov. 15 and April 15. It follows a fire onboard a subway train on Dec. 31.

Officials and witnesses said the 2023 incident involved a lithium-ion battery that powered an e-bike. The e-bike ignited on a train as it pulled into Sheppard-Yonge station. Flames and smoke were captured on dramatic video. Firefighters had to put the lithium-ion battery into a sand mix to prevent it from reactivating.

TTC staff said Toronto Fire Services investigators determined the e-bike’s battery experienced “thermal runaway,” which is when there is a reaction of hot gases and vapour when a battery fails and an explosion is caused.

Related:

“Conversations were held with the manufacturer and the distributor of the e-bike. The manufacturer advised that their e-bikes were not intended to be used in adverse weather conditions,” staff wrote, noting that includes when there’s the presence of snow, ice and/or road salt.

“With a temperature of 1 C on the day of the incident, roadways on which the e-bike travelled prior to the incident may have been brined with salt.”

The report said the recommendation came amid a “current lack of regulation and safety concerns surrounding e-bikes, e-scooters and the lithium-ion batteries.”

“The primary safety concerns are fire risks associated with the lithium-ion batteries found in these devices, particularly those uncertified or misused,” TTC staff wrote.

Related:

“Fluctuating temperatures can cause condensation and lithium plating, increasing the likelihood of short circuits and fires. The difficulty in verifying battery integrity and exposure to road conditions, such as salt or de-icing compounds during winter, further heightens these risks.”

As for how a ban could affect ridership and revenues, TTC staff noted there could be a small financial impact but the impact is “unknown at this time.”

Officials noted the ban wouldn’t apply to persons with disabilities who use wheelchairs or other assistive devices to get around.

Related:

The move would follow a revised policy imposed by GO Transit in April for its vehicles and stations.

Under the GO Transit policy, e-bikes and batteries must have “UL” or “CE” requirements and certifications. GO Transit staff were tasked with inspecting all e-bikes brought onto buses and vehicles, and the ones that meet the requirements will have a tamper-proof seal attached. If the battery was deemed unsafe, the policy said it could be ordered removed from GO property.

The City of Toronto’s bylaws permit e-bikes on roads and cycle lanes, but e-scooters are not allowed on roads, sidewalks or trails.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Armed home invasion in Richmond Hill captured on video, 1 charged and others wanted
Armed home invasion in Richmond Hill captured on video, 1 charged and others wanted

A teenager has been charged and three other suspects are wanted following an armed home invasion in Richmond Hill that was captured on video surveillance. York Regional Police (YRP) officers said in...

1h ago

'Press pause': Some GTA private daycare centres protest at Queen's Park over funding changes
'Press pause': Some GTA private daycare centres protest at Queen's Park over funding changes

Some private daycare operators in the GTA are closed Tuesday as dozens gathered at Queen's Park to protest the new funding formula for the $10-a-day childcare program. The protest involves dozens of...

23m ago

Five things to watch from the Bank of Canada interest rate decision
Five things to watch from the Bank of Canada interest rate decision

The Bank of Canada will release its interest rate decision and monetary policy report on Wednesday. Here are five things to look for in the decision and updated economic forecasts from the central bank: Rate...

1h ago

Thousands of dollars in stolen Pokémon cards, golf carts and golf clubs recovered across Ontario
Thousands of dollars in stolen Pokémon cards, golf carts and golf clubs recovered across Ontario

York Regional Police (YRP) announced the details of a stolen property investigation that saw officers recover close to $500,000 in items, including rare Pokémon cards, golf carts, golf clubs, and construction...

5h ago

Top Stories

Armed home invasion in Richmond Hill captured on video, 1 charged and others wanted
Armed home invasion in Richmond Hill captured on video, 1 charged and others wanted

A teenager has been charged and three other suspects are wanted following an armed home invasion in Richmond Hill that was captured on video surveillance. York Regional Police (YRP) officers said in...

1h ago

'Press pause': Some GTA private daycare centres protest at Queen's Park over funding changes
'Press pause': Some GTA private daycare centres protest at Queen's Park over funding changes

Some private daycare operators in the GTA are closed Tuesday as dozens gathered at Queen's Park to protest the new funding formula for the $10-a-day childcare program. The protest involves dozens of...

23m ago

Five things to watch from the Bank of Canada interest rate decision
Five things to watch from the Bank of Canada interest rate decision

The Bank of Canada will release its interest rate decision and monetary policy report on Wednesday. Here are five things to look for in the decision and updated economic forecasts from the central bank: Rate...

1h ago

Thousands of dollars in stolen Pokémon cards, golf carts and golf clubs recovered across Ontario
Thousands of dollars in stolen Pokémon cards, golf carts and golf clubs recovered across Ontario

York Regional Police (YRP) announced the details of a stolen property investigation that saw officers recover close to $500,000 in items, including rare Pokémon cards, golf carts, golf clubs, and construction...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
'Toxic workplace': protesters demand action at long-term care home
'Toxic workplace': protesters demand action at long-term care home

Staff and union members protested at Kipling Acres, alleging harassment and racism at the city-run home. Michelle Mackey reports.

16h ago

5:02
Toronto police 911 centre recently saw nearly 12-minute wait time
Toronto police 911 centre recently saw nearly 12-minute wait time

CityNews has learned the Toronto Police Service's 911 communications centre saw wait times approach 12 minutes during a recent afternoon. Nick Westoll has more on the delays, the reaction and the calls for more action. 

17h ago

2:21
E-bikes catch fire in garage of mid-town apartment building
E-bikes catch fire in garage of mid-town apartment building

Fire officials are investigating after flames erupted in a mid-town parking garage where roughly 20 E-bikes were being stored. Shauna Hunt reports.

20h ago

3:00
New details emerge regarding 'Hot in Toronto' Music Festival
New details emerge regarding 'Hot in Toronto' Music Festival

In a follow-up to a story first reported by Speakers Corner, we’re learning new details about a highly promoted hip hop music festival that was cancelled abruptly this past summer.

2:21
E-bikes catch fire in 3-alarm blaze
E-bikes catch fire in 3-alarm blaze

Fire officials are trying to determine how more than a dozen electric bicycles went up in flames in the underground parking lot of a midtown residential building. Shauna Hunt on the 3-alarm blaze that sent one person to hospital.

More Videos