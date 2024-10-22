TTC staff recommend ban on e-bikes, e-scooters annually between November and April

In response to growing concerns over lithium-ion battery safety, TTC staff are recommending an annual seasonal ban on personal mobility devices like e-bikes and e-scooters.

The proposed ban, which still needs to be approved at the Oct. 29 TTC board meeting, would apply to all vehicles and station interiors between Nov. 15 and April 15. It follows a fire onboard a subway train on Dec. 31.

Officials and witnesses said the 2023 incident involved a lithium-ion battery that powered an e-bike. The e-bike ignited on a train as it pulled into Sheppard-Yonge station. Flames and smoke were captured on dramatic video. Firefighters had to put the lithium-ion battery into a sand mix to prevent it from reactivating.

TTC staff said Toronto Fire Services investigators determined the e-bike’s battery experienced “thermal runaway,” which is when there is a reaction of hot gases and vapour when a battery fails and an explosion is caused.

“Conversations were held with the manufacturer and the distributor of the e-bike. The manufacturer advised that their e-bikes were not intended to be used in adverse weather conditions,” staff wrote, noting that includes when there’s the presence of snow, ice and/or road salt.

“With a temperature of 1 C on the day of the incident, roadways on which the e-bike travelled prior to the incident may have been brined with salt.”

The report said the recommendation came amid a “current lack of regulation and safety concerns surrounding e-bikes, e-scooters and the lithium-ion batteries.”

“The primary safety concerns are fire risks associated with the lithium-ion batteries found in these devices, particularly those uncertified or misused,” TTC staff wrote.

“Fluctuating temperatures can cause condensation and lithium plating, increasing the likelihood of short circuits and fires. The difficulty in verifying battery integrity and exposure to road conditions, such as salt or de-icing compounds during winter, further heightens these risks.”

As for how a ban could affect ridership and revenues, TTC staff noted there could be a small financial impact but the impact is “unknown at this time.”

Officials noted the ban wouldn’t apply to persons with disabilities who use wheelchairs or other assistive devices to get around.

The move would follow a revised policy imposed by GO Transit in April for its vehicles and stations.

Under the GO Transit policy, e-bikes and batteries must have “UL” or “CE” requirements and certifications. GO Transit staff were tasked with inspecting all e-bikes brought onto buses and vehicles, and the ones that meet the requirements will have a tamper-proof seal attached. If the battery was deemed unsafe, the policy said it could be ordered removed from GO property.

The City of Toronto’s bylaws permit e-bikes on roads and cycle lanes, but e-scooters are not allowed on roads, sidewalks or trails.