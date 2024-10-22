Thousands of dollars in stolen Pokémon cards, golf carts and golf clubs recovered across Ontario

Ontario stolen Pokemon cards and golf clubs
Among the stolen property recovered were 18 golf carts worth almost $200,000, golf clubs valued over $100,000, rare Pokémon and "Magic the Gathering" trading cards worth approximately $100,000, and $20,000 worth of DeWalt construction tools. Photo: YRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 22, 2024 8:52 am.

Last Updated October 22, 2024 9:24 am.

York Regional Police (YRP) announced the details of a stolen property investigation that saw officers recover close to $500,000 in items, including rare Pokémon cards, golf carts, golf clubs, and construction equipment.

Authorities launched the investigation in August following a string of thefts at local golf courses in York, Durham, Waterloo, and Simcoe County. Four suspects were identified behind the alleged thefts and break-ins, totalling over $1 million.

On Oct. 16, police executed multiple search warrants at residences and storage lockers in East Gwillimbury, Ont., and the Town of Georgina.

Among the stolen property recovered were 18 golf carts worth almost $200,000, golf clubs valued over $100,000, rare Pokémon and “Magic the Gathering” trading cards worth approximately $100,000, and $20,000 worth of DeWalt construction tools. 

Photos

Open Gallery 6 items

Police said more than two kilograms of cannabis, 86 grams of psilocybin (magic mushrooms), 28 grams of cocaine, drug paraphernalia and Canadian currency were also seized.

One of the accused, identified as Andrew Skibinsky, 36, of Keswick, Ont., was bound by a lifetime weapons ban associated with previous unrelated charges, authorities noted. Skibinsky faces several offences following his arrest, including possession of stolen property for the purpose of trafficking, break and enter, as well as drug-trafficking-related charges.

Damien Russell, 41, of Keswick, Austin Parnell, 19, of Vaughan, Ont., and William Johnston, 48, of Keswick, were the other three accused identified by police. The four men face multiple charges, including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, theft over $5,000 (Russell and Skibinsky five counts each) and mischief under $5,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

Top Stories

Some GTA private daycare centres protest at Queen's Park over new funding formula
Some GTA private daycare centres protest at Queen's Park over new funding formula

Some private daycare operators in the GTA are closed Tuesday as dozens gather at Queen's Park to protest the new funding formula for the $10-a-day childcare program. A rally started at Queen's Park...

20m ago

Politicians remember Parliament Hill attack a decade later
Politicians remember Parliament Hill attack a decade later

Federal politicians are marking the 10th anniversary of the deadly shooting on Parliament Hill that killed a 24-year-old reservist and forced the prime minister and MPs into lockdown for hours. Nathan...

42m ago

'Time for change is now': PSWs at Rexdale LTC home allege racism, harassment at workplace
'Time for change is now': PSWs at Rexdale LTC home allege racism, harassment at workplace

Dozens of people gathered outside a Rexdale long-term care home on Monday to protest what they call a toxic work environment, chronic mismanagement, severe staffing shortages, and increasing workloads. "When...

4h ago

Thousands of international students miss fall semester amid uncertainty, visa delays
Thousands of international students miss fall semester amid uncertainty, visa delays

Thousands of international students expected to study at three Ontario colleges are missing the fall semester, after Ottawa announced it would further tighten Canada's study permit system.  Some...

5h ago

