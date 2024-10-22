York Regional Police (YRP) announced the details of a stolen property investigation that saw officers recover close to $500,000 in items, including rare Pokémon cards, golf carts, golf clubs, and construction equipment.

Authorities launched the investigation in August following a string of thefts at local golf courses in York, Durham, Waterloo, and Simcoe County. Four suspects were identified behind the alleged thefts and break-ins, totalling over $1 million.

On Oct. 16, police executed multiple search warrants at residences and storage lockers in East Gwillimbury, Ont., and the Town of Georgina.

Among the stolen property recovered were 18 golf carts worth almost $200,000, golf clubs valued over $100,000, rare Pokémon and “Magic the Gathering” trading cards worth approximately $100,000, and $20,000 worth of DeWalt construction tools.

Police said more than two kilograms of cannabis, 86 grams of psilocybin (magic mushrooms), 28 grams of cocaine, drug paraphernalia and Canadian currency were also seized.

One of the accused, identified as Andrew Skibinsky, 36, of Keswick, Ont., was bound by a lifetime weapons ban associated with previous unrelated charges, authorities noted. Skibinsky faces several offences following his arrest, including possession of stolen property for the purpose of trafficking, break and enter, as well as drug-trafficking-related charges.

Damien Russell, 41, of Keswick, Austin Parnell, 19, of Vaughan, Ont., and William Johnston, 48, of Keswick, were the other three accused identified by police. The four men face multiple charges, including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, theft over $5,000 (Russell and Skibinsky five counts each) and mischief under $5,000.

The investigation is ongoing.