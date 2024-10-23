St. Clair streetcar could be diverting for up to 3 weeks due to sinkhole repairs

The 512 St. Clair streetcar could be diverting for up to three weeks due to a sinkhole on St. Clair Avenue west of Yonge Street.

“The City identified a collapsed sewer main that resulted in a void beneath the TTC streetcar tracks near 64 St. Clair Ave. West. Crews will excavate a shaft in the westbound traffic lane adjacent to the streetcar tracks and tunnel beneath the TTC tracks to reach the sewer main,” the City of Toronto said in a statement to CityNews.

“City crews will be working 24/7 to complete the repair work and restore the area as quickly and safely as possible.”

The City said the repairs, which started on Monday, could take between one and three weeks to complete.

As a result, streetcar service between Yonge Street and Bathurst Street has been suspended.

The TTC said streetcars will be on diversion via Bathurst Street and Bathurst Station and that shuttle buses will run both ways between St. Clair and Oakwood Avenue and St. Clair Station.