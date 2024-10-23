St. Clair streetcar could be diverting for up to 3 weeks due to sinkhole repairs

In this Oct. 23, 2024, photo, workers repair the TTC streetcar tracks on St. Clair Avenue west of Yonge Street following a sinkhole
In this Oct. 23, 2024, photo, workers make repairs following a sinkhole on St. Clair Avenue west of Yonge Street. (Arthur Pressick/CityNews)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted October 23, 2024 12:09 pm.

The 512 St. Clair streetcar could be diverting for up to three weeks due to a sinkhole on St. Clair Avenue west of Yonge Street.

“The City identified a collapsed sewer main that resulted in a void beneath the TTC streetcar tracks near 64 St. Clair Ave. West. Crews will excavate a shaft in the westbound traffic lane adjacent to the streetcar tracks and tunnel beneath the TTC tracks to reach the sewer main,” the City of Toronto said in a statement to CityNews.

“City crews will be working 24/7 to complete the repair work and restore the area as quickly and safely as possible.”

The City said the repairs, which started on Monday, could take between one and three weeks to complete.

As a result, streetcar service between Yonge Street and Bathurst Street has been suspended.

The TTC said streetcars will be on diversion via Bathurst Street and Bathurst Station and that shuttle buses will run both ways between St. Clair and Oakwood Avenue and St. Clair Station.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

BoC delivers half percentage point rate cut, says it now must keep inflation at 2%
BoC delivers half percentage point rate cut, says it now must keep inflation at 2%

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada claimed victory against high inflation on Wednesday as it delivered a supersized interest rate cut and signalled its policy rate will likely continue falling in the coming...

5m ago

Woman wanted Canada-wide in fatal stabbing of teen, 16, in Richmond Hill
Woman wanted Canada-wide in fatal stabbing of teen, 16, in Richmond Hill

A woman from Mississauga is wanted Canada-wide on a second-degree murder charge after a 16-year-old male teenager from Montreal was fatally stabbed in Richmond Hill two months ago. On Aug. 8, at approximately...

2h ago

'We don't want them here': Locals push to have encampment dismantled at Clarence Park citing safety concerns
'We don't want them here': Locals push to have encampment dismantled at Clarence Park citing safety concerns

A group of residents want the city to dismantle a homeless encampment at Clarence Square, claiming that over the past two years, the downtown Toronto park has transformed into a "war zone" and is a safety...

6h ago

Police seek 'vehicle of interest' in fatal Markham shooting
Police seek 'vehicle of interest' in fatal Markham shooting

York Regional Police investigators have identified a vehicle of interest in connection with a fatal targeted shooting in Markham over the weekend. Officers were called to a home on Hepburn Street, near...

2h ago

Top Stories

BoC delivers half percentage point rate cut, says it now must keep inflation at 2%
BoC delivers half percentage point rate cut, says it now must keep inflation at 2%

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada claimed victory against high inflation on Wednesday as it delivered a supersized interest rate cut and signalled its policy rate will likely continue falling in the coming...

5m ago

Woman wanted Canada-wide in fatal stabbing of teen, 16, in Richmond Hill
Woman wanted Canada-wide in fatal stabbing of teen, 16, in Richmond Hill

A woman from Mississauga is wanted Canada-wide on a second-degree murder charge after a 16-year-old male teenager from Montreal was fatally stabbed in Richmond Hill two months ago. On Aug. 8, at approximately...

2h ago

'We don't want them here': Locals push to have encampment dismantled at Clarence Park citing safety concerns
'We don't want them here': Locals push to have encampment dismantled at Clarence Park citing safety concerns

A group of residents want the city to dismantle a homeless encampment at Clarence Square, claiming that over the past two years, the downtown Toronto park has transformed into a "war zone" and is a safety...

6h ago

Police seek 'vehicle of interest' in fatal Markham shooting
Police seek 'vehicle of interest' in fatal Markham shooting

York Regional Police investigators have identified a vehicle of interest in connection with a fatal targeted shooting in Markham over the weekend. Officers were called to a home on Hepburn Street, near...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Locals call on City to remove downtown encampment
Locals call on City to remove downtown encampment

Several residents and community groups are calling for the removal of the encampment at Clarence Square, saying the park has become dangerous. Michelle Mackey reports on what they want from the City and the response from housing advocates.

13h ago

3:20
Temperatures drop on Wednesday
Temperatures drop on Wednesday

The above seasonal temperatures won't be sticking around as temperatures drop Wednesday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

2:54
Private daycare operators in Ontario protest changes to funding model
Private daycare operators in Ontario protest changes to funding model

Dozens of daycare operators gathered outside the Ontario legislature on Tuesday to voice their concerns about the new funding formula for the national daycare program. Shauna Hunt has the latest.
2:32
'Toxic workplace': protesters demand action at long-term care home
'Toxic workplace': protesters demand action at long-term care home

Staff and union members protested at Kipling Acres, alleging harassment and racism at the city-run home. Michelle Mackey reports.
5:02
Toronto police 911 centre recently saw nearly 12-minute wait time
Toronto police 911 centre recently saw nearly 12-minute wait time

CityNews has learned the Toronto Police Service's 911 communications centre saw wait times approach 12 minutes during a recent afternoon. Nick Westoll has more on the delays, the reaction and the calls for more action. 
More Videos