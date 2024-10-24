Four people are dead, and one woman suffered serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Toronto that saw the EV strike a guardrail and burst into flames upon impact.

Toronto Police Service officers were notified of a crash just after midnight in the Lake Shore Boulevard East and Cherry Street area.

Police tell 680News Radio it appears the Tesla driver was travelling eastbound at a high rate of speed when they lost control and crashed into the guardrail hard enough that the electric vehicle’s battery burst into flames.

The EV quickly caught fire, and four people, including the driver, were pronounced dead at the scene.

FOUR people killed when this speeding car(Tesla) flies off the Lakeshore near the DVP/crashes into guardrail/bursts into flames. A 5th person(female passenger) survived thanks to brave bystanders(construction crew) who managed to pull her out of burning car pic.twitter.com/y0DN3rktof — carl hanstke (@carlCityNews) October 24, 2024

Bystanders managed to pull a female passenger out of the vehicle. She was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

Traffic Services acknowledged that everyone involved in the crash was an adult, but they couldn’t confirm their ages.

Toronto Fire Services said this was a fully engulfed car fire, which was put out quickly. The exact cause is being investigated.

Lake Shore Boulevard is closed from Cherry Street to the Don Valley Parkway (DVP).