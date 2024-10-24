4 dead, woman seriously injured in fiery electric vehicle crash in Toronto

Four people are dead, and a woman suffered serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash in downtown Toronto. The electric vehicle burst into flames as a result of the impact, and the woman was pulled from the burning car by bystanders.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 24, 2024 5:11 am.

Last Updated October 24, 2024 8:10 am.

Four people are dead, and one woman suffered serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Toronto that saw the EV strike a guardrail and burst into flames upon impact.

Toronto Police Service officers were notified of a crash just after midnight in the Lake Shore Boulevard East and Cherry Street area.

Police tell 680News Radio it appears the Tesla driver was travelling eastbound at a high rate of speed when they lost control and crashed into the guardrail hard enough that the electric vehicle’s battery burst into flames.

The EV quickly caught fire, and four people, including the driver, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Bystanders managed to pull a female passenger out of the vehicle. She was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

Traffic Services acknowledged that everyone involved in the crash was an adult, but they couldn’t confirm their ages.

Toronto Fire Services said this was a fully engulfed car fire, which was put out quickly. The exact cause is being investigated.

Lake Shore Boulevard is closed from Cherry Street to the Don Valley Parkway (DVP).

Trudeau to announce massive drop in immigration targets: official
Trudeau to announce massive drop in immigration targets: official

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce a major drop in the number of new permanent residents Canada will accept in 2025. As first reported by The National Post, the government's...

2h ago

Two more Shake Shack's to open in Toronto, including Union Station
Two more Shake Shack's to open in Toronto, including Union Station

Following the highly-anticipated Canadian debut of Shake Shack in Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square, two more locations are set to open in the coming months. Shake Shack Canada confirmed in a news release...

18m ago

Hundreds of cyclists attend Queen's Park rally against proposed bike lane legislation
Hundreds of cyclists attend Queen's Park rally against proposed bike lane legislation

Hundreds of cyclists descended onto Queen's Park on Wednesday evening to protest new bike lane legislation by the provincial government that could see already built lanes be ripped out. The new bike...

9h ago

'Give me the keys!': Family attacked in Toronto home invasion say calls to 911 not answered
'Give me the keys!': Family attacked in Toronto home invasion say calls to 911 not answered

Members of a Toronto family are speaking out after a horrifying and rude awakening. Two of them were attacked when a group of five males entered their home near Finch and Don Mills Road just after 3 a.m....

2h ago

1:55
Ontario educators wearing protective gear for protection from violence
Ontario educators wearing protective gear for protection from violence

The Ford government is being called on to provide more supports for education workers experiencing school violence. Education Minister Jill Dunlop says funding being provided to school boards isn't being used. Mark McAllister reports.

13h ago

2:25
Brampton calls on other levels of governments to help combat exploitation of international students
Brampton calls on other levels of governments to help combat exploitation of international students

Brampton officials are calling on other levels of government to partner with the city to help combat growing exploitation and human trafficking of international students. Afua Baah reports.

14h ago

2:57
Family speaks out after violent home invasion
Family speaks out after violent home invasion

A Toronto family is startled out of sleep after five masked males break into their home, attacking some of the residents inside. Pat Taney reports.

14h ago

2:41
Bank of Canada delivers supersized interest rate cut
Bank of Canada delivers supersized interest rate cut

The Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate by half a percentage point for first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Caryn Ceolin with the impact on borrowers.

18h ago

2:37
Locals call on City to remove downtown encampment
Locals call on City to remove downtown encampment

Several residents and community groups are calling for the removal of the encampment at Clarence Square, saying the park has become dangerous. Michelle Mackey reports on what they want from the City and the response from housing advocates.

