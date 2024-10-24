Frost advisory in effect for parts of GTA, Niagara Region

A frost advisory is in effect for parts of the GTA and the Niagara Region.

Environment Canada issued the advisory Thursday afternoon for Mississauga, Brampton, St. Catharines, and Niagara Falls as temperatures are expected to drop to near the freezing mark.

Frost may damage frost-sensitive fruit trees and vegetable plants,” the national weather agency said. “Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.”

There is a risk of frost for the remainder of the GTA, mostly inland from the lakeshore where it will be a bit cooler overnight.