Frost advisory in effect for parts of GTA, Niagara Region

Green grass covered with frost
Green grass covered with frost. (Photo by Brecht Denil)

By John Marchesan

Posted October 24, 2024 6:04 pm.

A frost advisory is in effect for parts of the GTA and the Niagara Region.

Environment Canada issued the advisory Thursday afternoon for Mississauga, Brampton, St. Catharines, and Niagara Falls as temperatures are expected to drop to near the freezing mark.

Frost may damage frost-sensitive fruit trees and vegetable plants,” the national weather agency said. “Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.”

There is a risk of frost for the remainder of the GTA, mostly inland from the lakeshore where it will be a bit cooler overnight.

Top Stories

TTC tickets, tokens and day passes will no longer be accepted as payment in 2025
TTC tickets, tokens and day passes will no longer be accepted as payment in 2025

After December 31, 2024, TTC tickets, tokens, and day passes will have nostalgic value only. The TTC announced on Thursday that those once-ubiquitous methods of payments will no longer be accepted in...

3h ago

Man critically injured in shooting in North York underground parking garage
Man critically injured in shooting in North York underground parking garage

Toronto police say a 30-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in an underground parking garage in a commercial area of North York. Acting Duty Insp. Jeff Bassingthwaite...

57m ago

4 dead, woman seriously injured in fiery electric vehicle crash in Toronto
4 dead, woman seriously injured in fiery electric vehicle crash in Toronto

Four people are dead, and one woman suffered serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Toronto that saw an electric vehicle (EV) strike a guardrail and burst into flames upon impact. Toronto...

55m ago

Which 'nasty and terrible' bike lanes are on Ford's hit list for removal in Toronto?
Which 'nasty and terrible' bike lanes are on Ford's hit list for removal in Toronto?

Premier Doug Ford wouldn’t confirm a media report on Wednesday that the Bloor Street bike lane was among one of several he’s eyeing for removal in Toronto, but if it is on the chopping block, the Bloor-Annex...

1m ago

