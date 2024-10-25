Advance voting begins in tightly contested Don Valley West by-election

The leading candidates in a byelection in Don Valley West say they have been subjected to smear tactics and personal attacks. As Alan Carter reports, voters go the polls on November 4th.

By Alan Carter and John Marchesan

Posted October 25, 2024 9:36 pm.

Advance polls are open this weekend for the by-election in Ward 15 – Don Valley West.

The November 4th by-election will fill the seat left vacant following the death of longtime city councillor Jaye Robinson. She represented the riding for almost 14 years before she died following a battle with cancer in May.

While 16 candidates registered to run in the by-election, polling shows the race appears to be a fight between two notable front-runners – Rachel Chernos Lin and Anthony Furey.

“This has been a two-horse race for some time,” said Chernos Lin, a school board trustee and former chair of the Toronto District School Board, who is playing up her strong ties to the community.

“We want to make sure they get someone in who lives in the riding, who represents their values.”

Furey, a former journalist who finished fourth in the last Toronto mayoral race, rejects criticism that he is not a local candidate.

“Not true. I know the area, I can tell you all my personal stories about working at the Canadian Tire as a teenager, taking the 56 Leaside bus every day from Grade 9 to OAC.”

The race has also drawn in a pair of former provincial political heavyweights. Former Conservative leader Tim Hudek has hosted a fundraiser for Furey while former Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne has been a strong supporter of Chernos Lin and a harsh critic of Furey.

“Shame on Kathleen Wynne and her candidate, Rachel Chernos Lin, for getting so negative in this campaign because this is a ward of pretty positive people who want a strong message,” said Furey.

Chernos Lin counters that her team is not the one putting out negative messages about Furey, adding “I’ve seen a lot of stuff put out about me. I’ve had people who are my voters who have told me, phoned me to tell me that they’ve had people come and take away the sign for me and put in somebody else’s signs.”

While the campaign started with 16 candidates, two of them recently dropped out of the race and have thrown their support behind Chernos Lin.

Dhruv Jain says he believes Chernos Lin is the only candidate who can defeat Furey, saying his policy vision will “diminish services I hold dear and render our city less vibrant, supportive, and welcoming.”

Evan Sambasivam says his decision was not easy but it was the correct one to stop what he calls Furey’s “white nationalist rhetoric.”

Despite their decision to drop out of the race, their names will still be on the ballot when voters head to the polls this weekend or on November 4.

A familiar name also on the ballot is that of Sam Robinson, the son of the late councillor. He says he hopes to carry on the legacy his mother fostered in the community during her time at City Hall.

Advance polls take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at two locations: Bob Rumball Centre at 2395 Bayview Ave. and the Jenner Jean-Marie Community Centre at 48 Thorncliffe Park Dr.

More information on how to cast your ballot can be found at the City of Toronto’s website.

