Beyoncé endorses Kamala Harris in joyful speech at Houston rally: ‘I’m here as a mother’

Musical artist Beyonce on stage at a campaign event for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Annie Mulligan)

By Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Posted October 25, 2024 10:43 pm.

Last Updated October 26, 2024 9:13 am.

“I’m not here as a celebrity, I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother,” Beyoncé said at a campaign rally for Kamala Harris.

“A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we’re not divided,” she said Friday night in Houston.

“Imagine our daughters growing up seeing what’s possible with no ceilings, no limitations,” she continued. “We must vote, and we need you.”

At the end, Beyoncé, who was joined onstage by her Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland, introduced Harris. “Ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, loud, Texas welcome to the next president of the United States, Vice President Kamala Harris,” she said.

She did not perform — unlike in 2016, when she performed at a presidential campaign rally for Hilary Clinton in Cleveland.

Houston is Beyoncé’s hometown, and Harris’ presidential campaign has taken on Beyonce’s 2016 track “Freedom,” a cut from her landmark 2016 album “Lemonade,” as its anthem.

Harris first used the song in July during her first official public appearance as a presidential candidate at her campaign headquarters in Delaware. That same month, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, publicly endorsed Harris for president.

Beyoncé gave permission to Harris to use the song, a campaign official who was granted anonymity to discuss private campaign operations confirmed to The Associated Press.

Arriving in the back-half of “Lemonade,” “Freedom” samples two John and Alan Lomax field recordings, which document Jim Crow-era folk spirituals of Southern Black churches and the work songs of Black prisoners from 1959 and 1948, respectively. It also features Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar.

Kinitra D. Brooks, an academic and author of “The Lemonade Reader,” says the song “‘Freedom” is so important because it shows that freedom isn’t free. The freedom to be yourself, the political freedom … it’s the idea that you must fight for freedom, and that it is winnable.”

The Harris rally in Houston highlighted the perilous medical fallout from the state’s strict abortion ban and putting the blame squarely on Donald Trump.

Since abortion was restricted in Texas, the state’s infant death rate has increased, more babies have died of birth defects and maternal mortality has risen.

Maria Sherman, The Associated Press






2 men sent to hospital after motorcycle crash in Mississauga
2 men sent to hospital after motorcycle crash in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police are investigating after two men were sent to a hospital following a motorcycle collision in Mississauga. Officers were called to The Queensway and Hensall Street early Saturday...

1h ago

Canadian Indigenous leaders call Biden's apology for residential schools 'first step'
Canadian Indigenous leaders call Biden's apology for residential schools 'first step'

MONTREAL — Canadian Indigenous leaders say U.S. President Joe Biden’s apology for his country’s residential school system is only the first step toward healing generations of harm. On Friday, Biden...

3h ago

People with disabilities ask feds to restore 'hope' and raise benefit amount
People with disabilities ask feds to restore 'hope' and raise benefit amount

TORONTO — Heather Thompson would love to work. The 26-year-old dreams of going back to university to study politics and environmental science, and ultimately pursue a career to "try and make things...

3h ago

Israel's first open attack on Iran targets missile sites and apparently spares oil and nuclear ones
Israel's first open attack on Iran targets missile sites and apparently spares oil and nuclear ones

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel attacked military targets in Iran with pre-dawn airstrikes Saturday in retaliation for the barrage of ballistic missiles the Islamic Republic fired on Israel earlier this...

4m ago

2:42
Ford government to ban international medical students from Ontario
Ford government to ban international medical students from Ontario

The move comes as part of an announcement to offer free tuition to 1,360 Ontario medical students who agree to stay and work as doctors in the province for five years after graduating. Mark McAllister has more.

17h ago

2:30
North York house fire claims life of baby girl, 19-year-old woman in critical condition
North York house fire claims life of baby girl, 19-year-old woman in critical condition

A house fire in the city’s northwest end has claimed the life of a baby girl and left a young woman in critical condition. Shauna Hunt with more from the scene on Trethewey Drive near Eglinton.

17h ago

3:17
Family pleas for help in homicide investigation
Family pleas for help in homicide investigation

It's been five years since 16-year-old Matthew Dreaver was struck and killed by a vehicle. In a tearful plea, his family continues to urge anyone with knowledge of the deadly incident to come forward. Catalina Gillies reports.

21h ago

4:48
Five-month-old dead, woman critically injured in Toronto house fire
Five-month-old dead, woman critically injured in Toronto house fire

A five-month-old girl died, and a 19-year-old woman is in hospital with critical injuries following a two-alarm house fire in Toronto on Friday morning. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
3:00
Annex businesses tell Ford to back off Bloor bike lanes
Annex businesses tell Ford to back off Bloor bike lanes

Stores in the Annex say the Bloor bike lanes have been a big boost to business. As Michelle Mackey reports, the neighborhood's BIA wants the province to back off its new bill that could see the lanes removed.

