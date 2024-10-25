Retail sales up slightly in August as consumer spending remains muted

A shopper walks in downtown Montreal on December 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 25, 2024 9:01 am.

OTTAWA — Canadian retail sales rose 0.4 per cent to $66.6 billion in August, helped by higher new car sales, Statistics Canada said Friday.

However, core retail sales — which exclude gasoline stations and fuel vendors and motor vehicle and parts dealers — fell 0.4 per cent in August.

“The details of the August retail sales report were softer than the headline increase, especially after accounting for the support from autos,” Bank of Montreal economist Shelly Kaushik wrote in a report.

“Consumer spending continues to lag well behind population growth; with the latter looking to cool to around zero in the coming years, we’ll see if spending can recover from the combination of low inflation and falling interest rates.”

Statistics Canada said retail sales were up in four of nine subsectors as sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers rose 3.5 per cent, boosted by a 4.3 per cent increase at new car dealers and a 2.1 per cent gain at used car dealers.

Gasoline stations and fuel vendors saw a 2.7 per cent decline for the month.

The retail sales report followed a decision by the Bank of Canada to cut its policy interest rate by half a percentage point to 3.75 per cent on Wednesday.

In cutting the benchmark rate, the central bank said household spending and business investment have picked up this year, but remain soft.

Sales at food and beverage retailers dropped 1.5 per cent in August, as supermarkets and other grocery retailers fell 1.9 per cent and convenience retailers and vending machine operators lost 0.6 per cent.

Furniture, home furnishings, electronics and appliances retailers fell 1.4 per cent as furniture retails slipped 3.2 per cent.

In volume terms, retail sales increased 0.7 per cent in August.

Looking ahead, Statistics Canada said its advance estimate of retail sales for September points to a gain of 0.4 per cent for the month, though it cautioned the figure would be revised.

TD Bank economist Maria Solovieva said that outside of vehicles, retail sales were the weakest in three months.

“Alongside the weakness in core sales, the downward trend in retail spending per capita remains intact, marking a major area of concern for the Bank of Canada, which moved to cut rates by 50 basis points this week,” Solovieva wrote in a report.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

'How could this happen?': Mother pleads for information, closure in son's fatal 2019 hit and run
'How could this happen?': Mother pleads for information, closure in son's fatal 2019 hit and run

Investigators are appealing to members of the public for information on the fifth anniversary of what authorities believe was an intentional hit-and-run from 2019 that took the life of a 16-year-old male...

43m ago

Ontario to bar international students from medical schools starting in 2026
Ontario to bar international students from medical schools starting in 2026

The Ontario government says it will allocate the vast majority of medical school seats to residents in the province with the remaining reserved for other Canadians, barring international students. The...

9m ago

Baby girl dead, woman in critical condition following 2-alarm house fire in Toronto
Baby girl dead, woman in critical condition following 2-alarm house fire in Toronto

A five-month-old baby girl is dead, and a woman is in critical condition following a two-alarm house fire in Toronto overnight. Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop said crews were called to the residence at...

4h ago

'Acting like a bunch of yahoos': Ford fumes at school board spending scandals
'Acting like a bunch of yahoos': Ford fumes at school board spending scandals

Premier Doug Ford fumed at recent school board spending scandals that have made headlines in Ontario, accusing some boards of simultaneously crying poor while "they're out partying and acting like a bunch...

8m ago

