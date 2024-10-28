Starting today, free COVID-19 and flu shots are available to anyone six months and older in Ontario.

The COVID-19 vaccine is the updated Omicron KP.2 shot, which targets the latest virus variants. Moderna’s KP.2 is available for those six months and older, while Pfizer’s KP.2 is available for those 12 and older.

Moderna and Pfizer vaccines can be used interchangeably if the shot provided is approved by age. The Novavax vaccine will not be available in Ontario for 2024 and 2025.

Health officials say eligible residents can receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the same time as or at any time before or after the flu shot or other routine vaccinations. Flu vaccination is recommended for everyone aged six months and older.

Children six months to two years old must get their flu shot from a doctor, a nurse practitioner, or a local public health unit. Children under two cannot get a flu shot at a pharmacy.

Where to get the latest COVID-19 vaccine in Toronto

Most pharmacies and primary care providers offering vaccines will have COVID-19 and flu shots available. Ontarians can look for your local pharmacy here.

“It is recommended anyone six months of age and older receive an updated COVID-19 vaccine this fall/winter to provide protection against strains that are spreading,” Toronto Public Health said.

TPH said that as of October, those at high risk of contracting COVID-19 should receive their vaccine. For previously vaccinated individuals, the recommended interval is six months from the last COVID-19 vaccine dose, and a minimum of three months from the last dose may be used.

TPH noted that those who are unable to receive an mRNA vaccine should speak with their health care provider about treatment options.

Health Canada continues to monitor the safety of all approved COVID-19 vaccines in the country, and health officials have said they will take appropriate action as needed.