York Regional Police (YRP) are searching for a male suspect behind an alleged attempted armed carjacking in Vaughan last week.

YRP said officers were called to the area of Major Mackenzie Drive and Weston Road at around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24.

It’s alleged that the victim had been sitting on the vehicle’s passenger side when the suspect opened the driver-side door, told the woman that he had a gun and demanded that she exit the car.

Police said a civilian witness intervened, causing the suspect to exit the car and flee the area on foot. It’s believed the suspect flashed a firearm before aborting the planned carjacking.

There were no physical injuries.

The suspect is described as Black, around 18 to 19 years old, approximately five feet six inches tall, and of medium build. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweater, black track pants, and a blue surgical mask.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are hoping to speak with witnesses or anyone with surveillance or dashcam footage.