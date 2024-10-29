Durham Region to test its nuclear public alerting system Oct. 29-30

Pickering Nuclear Generating Station
The Pickering Nuclear Generating Station is seen on Jan. 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted October 29, 2024 9:59 am.

Police are advising residents not to call 911 as Durham Region conducts an annual daytime test of its nuclear public alerting system over the next two days.

The alert system is in place to warn people in the unlikely event of an emergency at the two nuclear-generating stations in Clarington and Pickering.

Residents who have a landline phone number within 10 kilometres of the stations will get an automated call on Tuesday, Oct. 29. The calls will appear as coming from 905-666-6291.

On Wednesday, Oct. 30, outdoor sirens will sound for up to one minute within three kilometres of the two stations.

In a real emergency, that siren would be a signal for people to go indoors and wait for further instructions from government channels and tune into local media outlets.

Click here to enter your address to find out how you will be alerted.

The test will take place during daytime hours.

“This is only a test, and no action is required if you receive a phone call on October 29 or hear the sirens on October 30,” officials stated in a release.

“Durham Region is required to test the Nuclear Public Alerting System as part of its responsibilities as directed by the Provincial Nuclear Emergency Response Plan (PNERP).”

Click here for more information on nuclear preparedness or call 1-800-372-1102.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Eligible Ontarians to get $200 rebate cheques in early 2025
Eligible Ontarians to get $200 rebate cheques in early 2025

Premier Doug Ford announced Tuesday eligible Ontarians will receive $200 rebate cheques early next year, amid speculation of an early election call. Those eligible for the rebate must be 18 years old...

26m ago

Four arrested in Ontario bank robberies, more than $2 million reported stolen
Four arrested in Ontario bank robberies, more than $2 million reported stolen

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said four people have been arrested, and one individual remains at large in connection to several bank robberies spanning the province, dating back to late 2022. Investigators...

3m ago

Brampton youth charged with cell phone thefts initiated through Facebook Marketplace
Brampton youth charged with cell phone thefts initiated through Facebook Marketplace

A 15-year-old male youth from Brampton was charged for allegedly stealing multiple cell phones during buy-and-sell meet-ups initiated online and through Facebook Marketplace. In a news release, Peel...

39m ago

'Really alarming': OPP search of missing teen with autism lacks urgency, mother and coalition says
'Really alarming': OPP search of missing teen with autism lacks urgency, mother and coalition says

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continue their search near Peterborough, Ont., for a missing and vulnerable autistic teenager as concerns mount about how long it took to get this extensive...

9m ago

Top Stories

Eligible Ontarians to get $200 rebate cheques in early 2025
Eligible Ontarians to get $200 rebate cheques in early 2025

Premier Doug Ford announced Tuesday eligible Ontarians will receive $200 rebate cheques early next year, amid speculation of an early election call. Those eligible for the rebate must be 18 years old...

26m ago

Four arrested in Ontario bank robberies, more than $2 million reported stolen
Four arrested in Ontario bank robberies, more than $2 million reported stolen

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said four people have been arrested, and one individual remains at large in connection to several bank robberies spanning the province, dating back to late 2022. Investigators...

3m ago

Brampton youth charged with cell phone thefts initiated through Facebook Marketplace
Brampton youth charged with cell phone thefts initiated through Facebook Marketplace

A 15-year-old male youth from Brampton was charged for allegedly stealing multiple cell phones during buy-and-sell meet-ups initiated online and through Facebook Marketplace. In a news release, Peel...

39m ago

'Really alarming': OPP search of missing teen with autism lacks urgency, mother and coalition says
'Really alarming': OPP search of missing teen with autism lacks urgency, mother and coalition says

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continue their search near Peterborough, Ont., for a missing and vulnerable autistic teenager as concerns mount about how long it took to get this extensive...

9m ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Search underway for missing autistic teen in Havelock
Search underway for missing autistic teen in Havelock

It's been two weeks since 18 year old Logan went missing in Havelock. As Michelle Mackey reports, the Ontario Autism Coalition says it's disappointed with the search effort from OPP.

12h ago

2:20
Toronto wants to increase hotel tax to pay for FIFA World Cup games
Toronto wants to increase hotel tax to pay for FIFA World Cup games

Toronto's hotel association says a proposed temporary hike to the hotel tax to 8.5 per cent from six per cent would make Toronto uncompetitive and would impact thousands of smaller businesses beyond hotels.

15h ago

2:32
Warm-up and showers expected Tuesday
Warm-up and showers expected Tuesday

The temperature is expected to increase by mid-week but showers will come alongside it. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

16h ago

2:33
New Toronto 911 public awareness campaign launched
New Toronto 911 public awareness campaign launched

A new public awareness campaign has been launched on behalf of local emergency response agencies as the Toronto police 911 communications centre continues to see periods of lengthy wait times. Nick Westoll has more.

17h ago

2:15
Peel Police seize several guns in 'Project Sledgehammer'
Peel Police seize several guns in 'Project Sledgehammer'

Almost a dozen firearms, including a sub-machine gun, are off the streets after a Peel Police campaign titled 'Project Sledgehammer'. Five people were arrested and now face over 150 total charges. Shauna Hunt reports.

17h ago

More Videos