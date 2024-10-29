Four arrested in Ontario bank robberies, more than $2 million reported stolen

OPP Project Opal
OPP officers shared the results of Project Opal on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. Photo: OPP/YouTube.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 29, 2024 11:27 am.

Last Updated October 29, 2024 11:42 am.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said four people have been arrested, and one individual remains at large in connection to several bank robberies spanning the province, dating back to late 2022.

Investigators unveiled the results of Project Opal at a press conference on Tuesday. They detailed as many as eight reported bank robberies between Dec. 8, 2022, and March 16, 2024, in regions that include Barrie, Belleville, Durham, Niagara, and York.

In Aug. 2023, OPP officers identified “similar characteristics” in the robberies, which led them to a single group of suspects.

In the robberies, it’s alleged that two or three individuals entered the banks before closing wearing different masks and clothing. During all robberies, at least one handgun was displayed, though no physical injuries were reported.

OPP said that in the last six bank robberies, employees were bound. Authorities believe that the suspects are responsible for stealing more than $2 million across eight banks. The money has yet to be recovered, police said.

On June 21, 2024, three suspects were arrested during an attempted robbery in Field, Ont., a community in the Nipissing District. A fourth suspect was arrested in Vaughan, Ont., on Sept. 25, 2024. OPP said a fifth suspect remains at large.

Four facing charges identified, one man wanted

  • Devonte Clark, 29, Whitby, Ont.
  • Keino Heath, 25, Oshawa, Ont.
  • David Newman, 24, Ajax, Ont.
  • Roderick Newman, 32, Cobourg, Ont.
  • Akeem Williams, 32, Ajax, Ont. (wanted)

The list of charges includes robbery with violence, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and robbery with a firearm, among other offences.

“Project Opal required extensive coordination across multiple police services to identify and apprehend the suspects before they could target another bank,” said OPP Deputy Commissioner Marty Kearns.

“Through their tireless work, they were able to ensure no other victim had to endure the fear and trauma of such an ordeal. I extend my gratitude to our Project Opal members for their exceptional work and their unwavering dedication to public safety.”

The investigation is ongoing, and police urge anyone with information to contact their local enforcement.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'This money belongs to taxpayers': Eligible Ontarians to get $200 rebate cheques in early 2025
'This money belongs to taxpayers': Eligible Ontarians to get $200 rebate cheques in early 2025

Premier Doug Ford says eligible Ontarians will receive $200 rebate cheques early next year as part of a $3-billion plan, amid speculation of an early election call. Ford and Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy...

updated

1m ago

Brampton youth charged with cell phone thefts initiated through Facebook Marketplace
Brampton youth charged with cell phone thefts initiated through Facebook Marketplace

A 15-year-old male youth from Brampton was charged for allegedly stealing multiple cell phones during buy-and-sell meet-ups initiated online and through Facebook Marketplace. In a news release, Peel...

41m ago

'Really alarming': OPP search of missing teen with autism lacks urgency, mother and coalition says
'Really alarming': OPP search of missing teen with autism lacks urgency, mother and coalition says

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continue their search near Peterborough, Ont., for a missing and vulnerable autistic teenager as concerns mount about how long it took to get this extensive...

11m ago

Suspect wanted in alleged TTC voyeurism filmed up woman's skirt: TPS
Suspect wanted in alleged TTC voyeurism filmed up woman's skirt: TPS

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is searching for a suspect in an alleged voyeurism at a TTC subway station. On Sunday, Oct. 13, TPS said officers were called to St. Patrick Station in the Dundas Street...

45m ago

Top Stories

'This money belongs to taxpayers': Eligible Ontarians to get $200 rebate cheques in early 2025
'This money belongs to taxpayers': Eligible Ontarians to get $200 rebate cheques in early 2025

Premier Doug Ford says eligible Ontarians will receive $200 rebate cheques early next year as part of a $3-billion plan, amid speculation of an early election call. Ford and Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy...

updated

1m ago

Brampton youth charged with cell phone thefts initiated through Facebook Marketplace
Brampton youth charged with cell phone thefts initiated through Facebook Marketplace

A 15-year-old male youth from Brampton was charged for allegedly stealing multiple cell phones during buy-and-sell meet-ups initiated online and through Facebook Marketplace. In a news release, Peel...

41m ago

'Really alarming': OPP search of missing teen with autism lacks urgency, mother and coalition says
'Really alarming': OPP search of missing teen with autism lacks urgency, mother and coalition says

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continue their search near Peterborough, Ont., for a missing and vulnerable autistic teenager as concerns mount about how long it took to get this extensive...

11m ago

Suspect wanted in alleged TTC voyeurism filmed up woman's skirt: TPS
Suspect wanted in alleged TTC voyeurism filmed up woman's skirt: TPS

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is searching for a suspect in an alleged voyeurism at a TTC subway station. On Sunday, Oct. 13, TPS said officers were called to St. Patrick Station in the Dundas Street...

45m ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Search underway for missing autistic teen in Havelock
Search underway for missing autistic teen in Havelock

It's been two weeks since 18 year old Logan went missing in Havelock. As Michelle Mackey reports, the Ontario Autism Coalition says it's disappointed with the search effort from OPP.

12h ago

2:20
Toronto wants to increase hotel tax to pay for FIFA World Cup games
Toronto wants to increase hotel tax to pay for FIFA World Cup games

Toronto's hotel association says a proposed temporary hike to the hotel tax to 8.5 per cent from six per cent would make Toronto uncompetitive and would impact thousands of smaller businesses beyond hotels.

15h ago

2:32
Warm-up and showers expected Tuesday
Warm-up and showers expected Tuesday

The temperature is expected to increase by mid-week but showers will come alongside it. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

16h ago

2:33
New Toronto 911 public awareness campaign launched
New Toronto 911 public awareness campaign launched

A new public awareness campaign has been launched on behalf of local emergency response agencies as the Toronto police 911 communications centre continues to see periods of lengthy wait times. Nick Westoll has more.

17h ago

2:15
Peel Police seize several guns in 'Project Sledgehammer'
Peel Police seize several guns in 'Project Sledgehammer'

Almost a dozen firearms, including a sub-machine gun, are off the streets after a Peel Police campaign titled 'Project Sledgehammer'. Five people were arrested and now face over 150 total charges. Shauna Hunt reports.

17h ago

More Videos