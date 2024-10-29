Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said four people have been arrested, and one individual remains at large in connection to several bank robberies spanning the province, dating back to late 2022.

Investigators unveiled the results of Project Opal at a press conference on Tuesday. They detailed as many as eight reported bank robberies between Dec. 8, 2022, and March 16, 2024, in regions that include Barrie, Belleville, Durham, Niagara, and York.

In Aug. 2023, OPP officers identified “similar characteristics” in the robberies, which led them to a single group of suspects.

In the robberies, it’s alleged that two or three individuals entered the banks before closing wearing different masks and clothing. During all robberies, at least one handgun was displayed, though no physical injuries were reported.

OPP said that in the last six bank robberies, employees were bound. Authorities believe that the suspects are responsible for stealing more than $2 million across eight banks. The money has yet to be recovered, police said.

On June 21, 2024, three suspects were arrested during an attempted robbery in Field, Ont., a community in the Nipissing District. A fourth suspect was arrested in Vaughan, Ont., on Sept. 25, 2024. OPP said a fifth suspect remains at large.

Four facing charges identified, one man wanted

Devonte Clark, 29, Whitby, Ont.

Keino Heath, 25, Oshawa, Ont.

David Newman, 24, Ajax, Ont.

Roderick Newman, 32, Cobourg, Ont.

Akeem Williams, 32, Ajax, Ont. (wanted)

The list of charges includes robbery with violence, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and robbery with a firearm, among other offences.

“Project Opal required extensive coordination across multiple police services to identify and apprehend the suspects before they could target another bank,” said OPP Deputy Commissioner Marty Kearns.

“Through their tireless work, they were able to ensure no other victim had to endure the fear and trauma of such an ordeal. I extend my gratitude to our Project Opal members for their exceptional work and their unwavering dedication to public safety.”

The investigation is ongoing, and police urge anyone with information to contact their local enforcement.