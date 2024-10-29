Tavares hat trick helps Maple Leafs hand Jets first loss of season
Posted October 29, 2024 5:09 am.
John Tavares scored three goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat Winnipeg 6-4 on Monday night, handing the Jets their first loss of the season.
William Nylander scored a goal and two assists, and Matthew Knies and Morgan Rielly also scored for Toronto, which lost three straight (0-2-1). Max Pacioretty moved from the fourth line to the second line and had three assists, and Anthony Stolarz had 19 saves.
Kyle Connor had three goals and an assist for Winnipeg to extend his point streak to nine games (nine goals, five assists). That set a franchise record for the longest point streak to start a season, which had previously been held by former captain Blake Wheeler since 2015-16.
Mark Scheifele had a goal and assist, and Josh Morrissey added three assists for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 30 shots.
Winnipeg, the NHL’s last remaining unbeaten team, opened the season with a franchise record of eight consecutive victories.
Toronto has a few days off before hosting the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, while the Jets will travel to Detroit to play the Red Wings on Wednesday.