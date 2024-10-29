Tavares hat trick helps Maple Leafs hand Jets first loss of season

Toronto Maple Leafs' John Tavares (91) celebrates his goal on the Winnipeg Jets with Max Pacioretty (67) during first period NHL hockey action in Winnipeg on Monday, October 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade

By The Associated Press

Posted October 29, 2024 5:09 am.

John Tavares scored three goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat Winnipeg 6-4 on Monday night, handing the Jets their first loss of the season.

William Nylander scored a goal and two assists, and Matthew Knies and Morgan Rielly also scored for Toronto, which lost three straight (0-2-1). Max Pacioretty moved from the fourth line to the second line and had three assists, and Anthony Stolarz had 19 saves.

Kyle Connor had three goals and an assist for Winnipeg to extend his point streak to nine games (nine goals, five assists). That set a franchise record for the longest point streak to start a season, which had previously been held by former captain Blake Wheeler since 2015-16.

Mark Scheifele had a goal and assist, and Josh Morrissey added three assists for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 30 shots.

Winnipeg, the NHL’s last remaining unbeaten team, opened the season with a franchise record of eight consecutive victories.

Toronto has a few days off before hosting the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, while the Jets will travel to Detroit to play the Red Wings on Wednesday.

Top Stories

'Really alarming': OPP search of missing teen with autism lacks urgency, mother and coalition says
'Really alarming': OPP search of missing teen with autism lacks urgency, mother and coalition says

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continue their search near Peterborough, Ont., for a missing and vulnerable autistic teenager as concerns mount about how long it took to get this extensive probe underway. Logan,...

58m ago

Multiple people pulled from house fire in Scarborough
Multiple people pulled from house fire in Scarborough

Multiple people were assessed for injuries following a two-alarm residential fire in Scarborough. Toronto fire crews were called to a two-alarm fire at a home on Coltbridge Court in the Kingston Road...

5m ago

Brief mid-week warmup on the way for Toronto with showers possible on night of Halloween
Brief mid-week warmup on the way for Toronto with showers possible on night of Halloween

It's spooky season with Halloween on the horizon, but Mother Nature could throw trick-or-treaters a major curveball this week. Temperatures are shaping up to be above seasonal for Wednesday and Thursday...

1h ago

4 girls charged in Oshawa house fire that caused more than $2M in damages
4 girls charged in Oshawa house fire that caused more than $2M in damages

Four girls, including a 12-year-old, are facing charges in an alleged arson at a home in Oshawa that resulted in more than $2 million in damages. Durham Regional Police said in a news release that officers...

7m ago

