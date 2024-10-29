John Tavares scored three goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat Winnipeg 6-4 on Monday night, handing the Jets their first loss of the season.

William Nylander scored a goal and two assists, and Matthew Knies and Morgan Rielly also scored for Toronto, which lost three straight (0-2-1). Max Pacioretty moved from the fourth line to the second line and had three assists, and Anthony Stolarz had 19 saves.

Finishing the period like we started! ???? pic.twitter.com/BPSbeO4Qfa — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 29, 2024

Kyle Connor had three goals and an assist for Winnipeg to extend his point streak to nine games (nine goals, five assists). That set a franchise record for the longest point streak to start a season, which had previously been held by former captain Blake Wheeler since 2015-16.

Mark Scheifele had a goal and assist, and Josh Morrissey added three assists for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 30 shots.

Winnipeg, the NHL’s last remaining unbeaten team, opened the season with a franchise record of eight consecutive victories.

Toronto has a few days off before hosting the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, while the Jets will travel to Detroit to play the Red Wings on Wednesday.