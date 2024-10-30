1 arrested in botched daytime home invasion in Brampton

One person is in custody following a botched home invasion in Brampton.

Peel police say they were called to the area of Upper Ridge Crescent just before 2 p.m. on Oct. 29 for reports of a home invasion/break and enter.

Videos circulating on social media show police attempting to block a Dodge Ram pickup as two individuals attempt to flee the scene.

One officer is seen getting out of the cruiser and pointing a weapon at the driver of the pickup, demanding he get out of the truck. He then proceeds to chase after the second suspect, who flees on foot.

The pickup driver then reverses away from the police cruiser and flees the scene. Police begin to pursue the truck before abandoning the chase.

The video then shows what appears to be a safe with a large amount of cash inside on the front lawn of a house.

Man was allegedly trying to steal this safe full of cash pic.twitter.com/iDRqj3J8SX — 401_da_sarpanch (@401_da_sarpanch) October 29, 2024

One person was arrested at the scene and investigators say they are still searching for at least one more suspect who fled in the pickup truck.