1 arrested in botched daytime home invasion in Brampton

Video still showing police attempting to arrest the driver of a pickup during a botched home invasion in Brampton.
Video still showing police attempting to arrest the driver of a pickup during a botched home invasion in Brampton. (X/401_da_sarpanch)

By John Marchesan

Posted October 30, 2024 1:54 pm.

Last Updated October 30, 2024 2:02 pm.

One person is in custody following a botched home invasion in Brampton.

Peel police say they were called to the area of Upper Ridge Crescent just before 2 p.m. on Oct. 29 for reports of a home invasion/break and enter.

Videos circulating on social media show police attempting to block a Dodge Ram pickup as two individuals attempt to flee the scene.

One officer is seen getting out of the cruiser and pointing a weapon at the driver of the pickup, demanding he get out of the truck. He then proceeds to chase after the second suspect, who flees on foot.

The pickup driver then reverses away from the police cruiser and flees the scene. Police begin to pursue the truck before abandoning the chase.

The video then shows what appears to be a safe with a large amount of cash inside on the front lawn of a house.

One person was arrested at the scene and investigators say they are still searching for at least one more suspect who fled in the pickup truck.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 youths charged, 2 additional suspects sought in Markham home invasion targeting high-end vehicles
3 youths charged, 2 additional suspects sought in Markham home invasion targeting high-end vehicles

York Regional Police say three youths have been charged and they're on the hunt for two more suspects after a home invasion in Markham on Monday targeting two luxury vehicles. Officers were called to...

2h ago

2024 Ontario fall economic statement: Deficit cut to $6.6B, few new initiatives
2024 Ontario fall economic statement: Deficit cut to $6.6B, few new initiatives

The Ford government unveiled its 2024 fall economic outlook and updated budget for Ontario at Queen's Park on Wednesday.

5m ago

2024 LCBO net income set to drop due to strike, wages, lower consumption: Ontario government
2024 LCBO net income set to drop due to strike, wages, lower consumption: Ontario government

With major changes underway for how Ontario residents can buy alcohol, provincial government officials say they’re expected to see a short-term drop in net income due to a strike by, and subsequent wage...

1h ago

3 people, including 14- and 15-year-old, charged in violent Mississauga jewelry store robbery
3 people, including 14- and 15-year-old, charged in violent Mississauga jewelry store robbery

Three people, including two youths, are facing robbery charges in connection to a violent armed robbery at a Mississauga jewelry store last month. Peel police say on Sept. 8, at least eight suspects...

3h ago

Top Stories

3 youths charged, 2 additional suspects sought in Markham home invasion targeting high-end vehicles
3 youths charged, 2 additional suspects sought in Markham home invasion targeting high-end vehicles

York Regional Police say three youths have been charged and they're on the hunt for two more suspects after a home invasion in Markham on Monday targeting two luxury vehicles. Officers were called to...

2h ago

2024 Ontario fall economic statement: Deficit cut to $6.6B, few new initiatives
2024 Ontario fall economic statement: Deficit cut to $6.6B, few new initiatives

The Ford government unveiled its 2024 fall economic outlook and updated budget for Ontario at Queen's Park on Wednesday.

5m ago

2024 LCBO net income set to drop due to strike, wages, lower consumption: Ontario government
2024 LCBO net income set to drop due to strike, wages, lower consumption: Ontario government

With major changes underway for how Ontario residents can buy alcohol, provincial government officials say they’re expected to see a short-term drop in net income due to a strike by, and subsequent wage...

1h ago

3 people, including 14- and 15-year-old, charged in violent Mississauga jewelry store robbery
3 people, including 14- and 15-year-old, charged in violent Mississauga jewelry store robbery

Three people, including two youths, are facing robbery charges in connection to a violent armed robbery at a Mississauga jewelry store last month. Peel police say on Sept. 8, at least eight suspects...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Warm, windy and rainy for Halloween forecast
Warm, windy and rainy for Halloween forecast

While the forecast is calling for warm termperatures on Halloween, it will be accompanied by potential rain and high winds. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your forecast.

19h ago

2:03
Scarborough men's shelter site draws concern and criticism
Scarborough men's shelter site draws concern and criticism

Sources confirm to CityNews that city staff intend to purchase a building on Gerrard street East and install an 80 bed men's shelter. The area councillor says it’s the wrong place for a shelter.

21h ago

2:55
Safety measures could be coming to deadly stretch of Lake Shore East
Safety measures could be coming to deadly stretch of Lake Shore East

A stretch of Toronto road is quickly becoming known as a dangerous spot for drivers. Shauna Hunt with the safety measure potentially coming to Lake Shore East.

10h ago

2:35
Search underway for missing autistic teen in Havelock
Search underway for missing autistic teen in Havelock

It's been two weeks since 18 year old Logan went missing in Havelock. As Michelle Mackey reports, the Ontario Autism Coalition says it's disappointed with the search effort from OPP.

2:20
Toronto wants to increase hotel tax to pay for FIFA World Cup games
Toronto wants to increase hotel tax to pay for FIFA World Cup games

Toronto's hotel association says a proposed temporary hike to the hotel tax to 8.5 per cent from six per cent would make Toronto uncompetitive and would impact thousands of smaller businesses beyond hotels.

More Videos