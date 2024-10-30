A stretch of Toronto’s Lake Shore East is quickly becoming known as a dangerous spot for drivers as concerns continue to mount over road safety in light of a recent crash that took the lives of four people.

The area in question is a 1.5-kilometre stretch of the eastbound Lake Shore between Parliament Street and the Don Roadway. Since the winter, it has been the scene of two deadly accidents, including a fiery Tesla crash last week near Cherry Street.

On Jan. 20, the 18-year-old driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee lost control, struck another car and went through the guardrail, ending up in the icy waters of the Keating Channel. He did not survive.

Crew members told CityNews that some lanes have already been reduced due to ongoing construction. They say that has added to an already perilous situation, as they often see cars speeding around curves and over bumps. In some cases, they go airborne.

City Councillor Paula Fletcher (Toronto-Danforth) shared similar apprehensions, noting that this roadway has worsened in the last few years.

“Now there are two lanes side by side; it used to be two separate lanes with the Gardiner Expressway bents in between, so this has changed the nature of that road dramatically, and I’m not sure we have had a close enough safety lens on that section,” said Fletcher.

“It is not an easy place to drive.”

Speeding must be addressed, councillor says

The area has been a construction zone for years, and Fletcher says that isn’t likely to change anytime soon.

“This is a huge project. It’s tied to our Port Lands, the new Toronto Island [development], the Gardiner reconfiguration. It’s an area that is under tremendous construction,” said Fletcher. “I want to make sure that this section can be safer.”

The Toronto-Danforth councillor added that speeding is an issue on Lake Shore East, and following the latest deadly crash, she’s pushing for the city to make changes and implement safety measures.

“I’m going to ask the city transportation, can you reconfigure those lanes so it’s not such an Indy 500,” Fletcher continued.

“What else can you do to slow the traffic down? Can we have a speedy recovery camera down there because once you get one of those $350 fines, you tend to slow down and know that’s an area you need to go slower?”

Fletcher has also asked the city’s transportation department to consult with construction crews about what they have witnessed and what needs to happen. The councillor mentioned that automated speed enforcement cameras could be installed relatively quickly, which could help prevent fatal crashes.