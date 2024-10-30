‘An Indy 500’: Stretch of Toronto’s Lake Shore East could see changes as concerns mount for drivers

A stretch of Toronto road is quickly becoming known as a dangerous spot for drivers. Shauna Hunt with the safety measure potentially coming to Lake Shore East.

By Lucas Casaletto and Shauna Hunt

Posted October 30, 2024 6:14 am.

Last Updated October 30, 2024 6:16 am.

A stretch of Toronto’s Lake Shore East is quickly becoming known as a dangerous spot for drivers as concerns continue to mount over road safety in light of a recent crash that took the lives of four people.

The area in question is a 1.5-kilometre stretch of the eastbound Lake Shore between Parliament Street and the Don Roadway. Since the winter, it has been the scene of two deadly accidents, including a fiery Tesla crash last week near Cherry Street.

On Jan. 20, the 18-year-old driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee lost control, struck another car and went through the guardrail, ending up in the icy waters of the Keating Channel. He did not survive.

Crew members told CityNews that some lanes have already been reduced due to ongoing construction. They say that has added to an already perilous situation, as they often see cars speeding around curves and over bumps. In some cases, they go airborne.

City Councillor Paula Fletcher (Toronto-Danforth) shared similar apprehensions, noting that this roadway has worsened in the last few years.

“Now there are two lanes side by side; it used to be two separate lanes with the Gardiner Expressway bents in between, so this has changed the nature of that road dramatically, and I’m not sure we have had a close enough safety lens on that section,” said Fletcher.

“It is not an easy place to drive.”

On Jan. 20, the 18-year-old driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee lost control, struck another car and went through the guardrail, ending up in the icy waters. He did not survive. Photo: CityNews.

Speeding must be addressed, councillor says

The area has been a construction zone for years, and Fletcher says that isn’t likely to change anytime soon.

“This is a huge project. It’s tied to our Port Lands, the new Toronto Island [development], the Gardiner reconfiguration. It’s an area that is under tremendous construction,” said Fletcher. “I want to make sure that this section can be safer.”

The Toronto-Danforth councillor added that speeding is an issue on Lake Shore East, and following the latest deadly crash, she’s pushing for the city to make changes and implement safety measures. 

“I’m going to ask the city transportation, can you reconfigure those lanes so it’s not such an Indy 500,” Fletcher continued.

“What else can you do to slow the traffic down? Can we have a speedy recovery camera down there because once you get one of those $350 fines, you tend to slow down and know that’s an area you need to go slower?”

Fletcher has also asked the city’s transportation department to consult with construction crews about what they have witnessed and what needs to happen. The councillor mentioned that automated speed enforcement cameras could be installed relatively quickly, which could help prevent fatal crashes.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TTC board defers imposing seasonal ban on e-bikes and e-scooters, asks for review
TTC board defers imposing seasonal ban on e-bikes and e-scooters, asks for review

TTC staff proposed imposing a ban on e-bikes and e-scooters annually between Nov. 15 and April 15, citing lithium-ion battery safety concerns.

13h ago

Site chosen for men’s shelter in Scarborough shocks local councillor
Site chosen for men’s shelter in Scarborough shocks local councillor

A Toronto city councillor says the plan to convert a Scarborough building in a residential neighbourhood to an eighty-bed men's shelter makes no sense. Sources have confirmed to CityNews that City of...

12h ago

Diwali 2024 lights up Halloween festivities
Diwali 2024 lights up Halloween festivities

On a typical Halloween night, neighbourhoods across Canada transform with eerie decorations and grinning jack-o’-lanterns, welcoming trick-or-treaters young and old. This year, however, it may look a...

1h ago

'This money belongs to taxpayers': Eligible Ontarians to get $200 rebate cheques in early 2025
'This money belongs to taxpayers': Eligible Ontarians to get $200 rebate cheques in early 2025

Premier Doug Ford says eligible Ontarians will receive $200 rebate cheques early next year as part of a $3-billion plan amid speculation of an early election call. Ford and Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy...

15h ago

Top Stories

TTC board defers imposing seasonal ban on e-bikes and e-scooters, asks for review
TTC board defers imposing seasonal ban on e-bikes and e-scooters, asks for review

TTC staff proposed imposing a ban on e-bikes and e-scooters annually between Nov. 15 and April 15, citing lithium-ion battery safety concerns.

13h ago

Site chosen for men’s shelter in Scarborough shocks local councillor
Site chosen for men’s shelter in Scarborough shocks local councillor

A Toronto city councillor says the plan to convert a Scarborough building in a residential neighbourhood to an eighty-bed men's shelter makes no sense. Sources have confirmed to CityNews that City of...

12h ago

Diwali 2024 lights up Halloween festivities
Diwali 2024 lights up Halloween festivities

On a typical Halloween night, neighbourhoods across Canada transform with eerie decorations and grinning jack-o’-lanterns, welcoming trick-or-treaters young and old. This year, however, it may look a...

1h ago

'This money belongs to taxpayers': Eligible Ontarians to get $200 rebate cheques in early 2025
'This money belongs to taxpayers': Eligible Ontarians to get $200 rebate cheques in early 2025

Premier Doug Ford says eligible Ontarians will receive $200 rebate cheques early next year as part of a $3-billion plan amid speculation of an early election call. Ford and Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy...

15h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Warm, windy and rainy for Halloween forecast
Warm, windy and rainy for Halloween forecast

While the forecast is calling for warm termperatures on Halloween, it will be accompanied by potential rain and high winds. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your forecast.

10h ago

2:03
Scarborough men's shelter site draws concern and criticism
Scarborough men's shelter site draws concern and criticism

Sources confirm to CityNews that city staff intend to purchase a building on Gerrard street East and install an 80 bed men's shelter. The area councillor says it’s the wrong place for a shelter.

12h ago

2:35
Search underway for missing autistic teen in Havelock
Search underway for missing autistic teen in Havelock

It's been two weeks since 18 year old Logan went missing in Havelock. As Michelle Mackey reports, the Ontario Autism Coalition says it's disappointed with the search effort from OPP.

2:20
Toronto wants to increase hotel tax to pay for FIFA World Cup games
Toronto wants to increase hotel tax to pay for FIFA World Cup games

Toronto's hotel association says a proposed temporary hike to the hotel tax to 8.5 per cent from six per cent would make Toronto uncompetitive and would impact thousands of smaller businesses beyond hotels.

2:32
Warm-up and showers expected Tuesday
Warm-up and showers expected Tuesday

The temperature is expected to increase by mid-week but showers will come alongside it. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos